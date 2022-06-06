Diablo Immortal beginner's guide - Starter tips

In Blizzard's latest effort, there are so many things to look at. It's not your standard Diablo layout, so you might not be sure where to start. Our Diablo Immortal beginner's guide will be handy then, so scroll down to read seven starter tips that everyone should know before jumping into the game.

There's a good chance you've read or heard something about the crowd's reaction at that now-infamous Blizzcon when the developers announced their plans for Diablo Immortal. Four years have passed since that day and a lot of things have happened in the meantime, but with this and that, Diablo Immortal is finally available for both Android and iOS as well as for PC.

The fact that the pre-registrations have already exceeded 30 million, is just a reminder that regardless of what is going on with Blizzard and the way they operate, the Diablo franchise will always have a huge following.

It doesn't really matter if this is your first time playing the game, or you are someone like me who's playing Diablo since 1997, there are always some small things you wish you knew beforehand. How often have you done something in the early stages of any game that you regret later on? It's something that has happened to every gamer. There is a way to avoid doing all these 'mistakes' in Diablo Immortal though, and that's what we are going to talk about in this article.

Of course, there might be certain tips that are class-exclusive, but we are not going to cover them here. Instead, we are going to talk about general tips that affect every player, regardless of their chosen class.

With that out of the way, let's get right into the beginner's guide for Diablo Immortal.