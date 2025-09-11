Destiny Rising tier list - Rise to the top

Everyone (or at least, most of us) is familiar with Destiny in one way or another - whether by hearing about it from a friend or by actually playing it. But we've not been able to speak about it much before. Until today, that is. Now that it's arrived on iOS and Android, we thought it was a great time to make a Destiny Rising tier list, so you can start your journey with the best character.

And like its console and PC counterpart, Destiny: Rising has stunning visuals and lore, making it nothing short of breathtaking. You find yourself roaming around, shooting the enemies down, while slowly upgrading your loadout.

About our Destiny Rising tier list

While you don't necessarily have to follow a tier list, if you're completely new and want to play with a character that you know is easy to manoeuvre and is strong, this will come in handy.

In my opinion, all the characters can be equally strong in the right hands. It all comes down to personal preference. Personally, I like Gwynn the most, followed by Wolf. However, they might not be for everyone.

Below, I've ranked each character, and on the following pages, you can find more information about them!

Destiny Rising tier list

Tier Character S Gwynn, Tan-2, Jolder, Wolf A Ning Fei B Finnala, Attal C Kabr, Ikora

Feel free to check out more information about each character on the next pages!