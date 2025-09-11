Destiny Rising tier list - Rise to the top
| Destiny: Rising
Everyone (or at least, most of us) is familiar with Destiny in one way or another - whether by hearing about it from a friend or by actually playing it. But we've not been able to speak about it much before. Until today, that is. Now that it's arrived on iOS and Android, we thought it was a great time to make a Destiny Rising tier list, so you can start your journey with the best character.
And like its console and PC counterpart, Destiny: Rising has stunning visuals and lore, making it nothing short of breathtaking. You find yourself roaming around, shooting the enemies down, while slowly upgrading your loadout.
About our Destiny Rising tier listWhile you don't necessarily have to follow a tier list, if you're completely new and want to play with a character that you know is easy to manoeuvre and is strong, this will come in handy.
In my opinion, all the characters can be equally strong in the right hands. It all comes down to personal preference. Personally, I like Gwynn the most, followed by Wolf. However, they might not be for everyone.
Below, I've ranked each character, and on the following pages, you can find more information about them!
Destiny Rising tier list
|Tier
|Character
|S
|Gwynn, Tan-2, Jolder, Wolf
|A
|Ning Fei
|B
|Finnala, Attal
|C
|Kabr, Ikora
Kabr
Kabr is a decent "tank" for tackling PvE content because he can make shields and stun groups. But against other players, he's pretty weak. He's slow, his powers take too long to recharge, and most people see him as a worse version of other tank options. He's okay when you're just starting out, but you'll probably replace him later on.
Wolf
Wolf is great all around. He's easy for beginners but also a top pick for experts. He uses grenades, has CC (crowd control), is fast, and much more. Wolf's kit can stop enemies from healing, and his Super is great for melee combat too. He's a safe bet for any mode, whether it's story content or competitive PvP. All of this sees him top our Destiny Rising tier list.
Ikora
Ikora hits hard but hits slow. Her Super attack is a huge nuke, but all her other powers take forever to recharge. Her weapon choices are also clunky and inefficient. While she gives off main character energy in the story, most find her weak and frustrating to use compared to other DPS who can fight more consistently.
Tan-2
Tan-2 is a top-tier, must-have support for endgame PvE content. His Super gives the entire team a huge damage boost. He's quite flexible and can focus on dealing damage or supporting the team. He's not great in PvP (because he's slow), but up against bosses, he's top-tier.
Ning Fei
Ning Fei is a PvP monster but a PvE specialist. He's super fast, uses clones to outplay opponents, and that's what makes him dominate. On the downside, his damage isn't that high. For instance, for the endgame boss battles/raids, he's not a must-have. He's a high-skill character that's amazing in the right hands (especially in PvP) but not quite good enough to reach the highest point on our Destiny Rising tier list.
Finnala
Finnala is a decent but flawed tank. Her main thing is a "taunt" that forces enemies to attack her, and she has a good damage-over-time spin attack. Her big weakness is that she has no way to heal herself, and all that enemy focus can get her killed quickly. She's a solid B-tier pick if you need a tank, but she's usually outperformed by the top-tier options when it comes to the hardest content.
Gwynn
Gwynn is a top-tier, aggressive damage dealer. She's also one of the best DPS in Destiny Rising. Gwynn gets stronger by killing enemies, and on top of that, she also heals herself. This makes her not only strong but also great at surviving in both PvE and PvP. While she can be at risk in wide-open spaces, a skilled player can use her mobility and self-healing to dominate.
Jolder
Jolder is a top-tier, S-rank tank who is currently the gold standard. She's incredibly tough, can hit surprisingly hard, and even heals herself as she fights. Her ultimate ability creates a giant wall that blocks all incoming fire for her entire team, which is a game-changer in any mode. She's considered a must-pick for any serious team.
Attal
Attal is a decent but divisive support character. She's often seen as a good "budget" alternative if you don't have the best support, Tan-2. She has good AoE healing and DPS buffs, and her ability to blind enemies is great in PvP. However, many players feel her healing isn't as powerful or reliable, thus making her a risky choice for the hardest PvE content.
Xuan Wei
Xuan Wei is a PvP specialist and close-range menace. His main trick is a tether that yanks enemies right to him, setting them up for a deadly one-shot. He is amazing at CC and aggressive, in-your-face combat. However, he's much less effective in PvE where his damage falls off, and he can struggle against enemies who keep their distance. He's a top pick for PvP players who love to brawl, but not a great choice for general use.
And that concludes our Destiny Rising tier list. There are some great characters to choose from and others that are probably worth skipping over.