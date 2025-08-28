Destiny: Rising is out now on iOS and Android, bringing the hit franchise to mobile for the first time

Bouncing over from Bungie

Destiny: Rising is out now on iOS and Android

It sees the hit shooter RPG come to mobile with brand new mechanics

Enjoy classic co-op and competitive multiplayer in an alternate timeline of the Destiny universe

After what has been a few years' wait, those of you waiting eagerly for Bungie's sci-fi fantasy franchise to hit mobile can rest easy. Because Destiny: Rising is now available on iOS and Android, which means NetEase has put the RPG shooter into the hands of mobile players across the world.

While it seeks to emulate the original, make no mistake that Destiny: Rising is very much its own beast. Aside from the switch to a more hero-based model rather than the customisation-heavy RPG approach, Destiny: Rising is set much earlier in the timeline, in an entirely alternate universe.

What this means is that when you're playing at 60 FPS (and 90 FPS ) on selected devices, you'll be exploring corners of the Destiny universe never before seen! With dynamic co-op and competitive multiplayer, there'll be plenty both fresh and familiar for fans of Destiny making their way to mobile for the first time.

Face your Destiny

While it may be a full-on spin-off, there are plenty of reasons for existing Destiny fans to dive in. A new special cross-promotion event with Destiny 2 will allow you to nab your own exclusive emblem from Destiny: Rising by playing the Bear the Light event, which can then be used in Destiny 2 itself.

With its new take on the universe and format of the original Destiny, Destiny: Rising may be exactly what the franchise needs to jump back into the limelight. Whether that's by a wave of new fans or existing players giving it a go.

Still, if you want to dig into the top mobile launches from the last seven days, it can be a bit of a hard time keeping up with them. Fortunately for you, we've got our weekly list of the top five new mobile games!