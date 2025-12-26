Destiny: Rising's Season 3 Act 1 brings back Crota's End alongside a brand new tower defence mode

Perfect holiday run

Crota’s End returns to Destiny Rising on January 3rd

Bulwark Ops introduces a tower defence-style mode

Unlock Kabr, the Resolute, for free by completing seasonal activities

Destiny Rising is doing something interesting with Season 3 Act 1. Instead of throwing everything at you in one big seasonal dump, it’s spacing things out across the holiday window, almost letting you dip in and out rather than binge the whole thing at once.

The biggest throwback moment lands a little after the New Year. On January 3rd, Crota’s End returns, bringing one of Destiny 2’s most recognisable raids back into rotation featuring Hive god, lunar setting, and all.

If you’ve been around long enough to remember wiping to Crota at least once, this is very much a “yes, that one” situation. Clear it successfully and you’ll earn an exclusive clearance reward.

Before Crota shows up, though, Destiny Rising slips in something completely new. Bulwark Ops, arriving December 30th, leans into tower defence that feels natural for a shooter as well.

The incessant shooting remains, of course, but now you’re managing placements, spending points mid-fight, and reacting to enemy waves that change with the environment. There are up to 30 waves which can be hit either solo or with your buddies in three-player co-op.

There’s also a rare bit of seasonal generosity baked in. By completing specific activities during Act 1, you can guarantee a free unlock of Kabr, the Resolute, a Mythic Arc character. No gacha drama, no crossed fingers - just play the content and he’s yours.

Altogether, Season 3 Act 1 is the perfect kick-off to the roadmap that was unveiled earlier this month. With more stories, game modes, and a new destination coming, 2026 is definitely going to be a banger.

And if you’re wondering where Kabr or the returning favourites actually sit in the wider lineup, it’s probably worth checking the current Destiny Rising tier list before you commit too hard to a build!