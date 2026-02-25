Dragon Traveler tier list (February 2026) - Assemble the best team of mythical waifus

Are you on the hunt for a Dragon Traveler tier list? Then look no further, you're in the right place! In this article, you'll learn which characters to choose and upgrade in order to progress quickly.

Dragon Traveler is an anime AFK RPG infused with strategy elements. In it, you follow a princess and her dragon, both of them trying to make the world a better place by fighting enemies.

There are also a lot of codes to redeem in order to grab some nice freebies in this game, so don't hesitate to check out our Dragon Traveler codes list!

In this RPG, characters are called Luminaries, and they are, well, waifus named after gods, mythical creatures or heroes. Click on the link below to discover our Dragon Traveler tier list.