Dragon Traveler tier list (February 2026) - Assemble the best team of mythical waifus
| Dragon Traveler
Are you on the hunt for a Dragon Traveler tier list? Then look no further, you're in the right place! In this article, you'll learn which characters to choose and upgrade in order to progress quickly.
Dragon Traveler is an anime AFK RPG infused with strategy elements. In it, you follow a princess and her dragon, both of them trying to make the world a better place by fighting enemies.
In this RPG, characters are called Luminaries, and they are, well, waifus named after gods, mythical creatures or heroes. Click on the link below to discover our Dragon Traveler tier list.
SS Tier
These characters are the best in the game, and you should always use and upgrade them whenever possible. They are perfect for all kinds of content, so if you're lucky enough to pull one of them, make them your priority.
Ares is a perfect DPS with strong AoE damage, some of which is based on her Max HP. On the other hand, Hades specialises in single-target damage. She can create clones to further improve her damage output and use them to heal herself if necessary.
Athena protects her team by creating strong shields and forcing enemies to attack her, which is why she's placed high on our Dragon Traveler tier list. If you add Poseidon (AoE control) and Apollo (perfect against bosses), you'll be unstoppable.
S Tier
Next on our Dragon Traveler tier list are the S tier characters. They are extremely powerful and useful in all kinds of content, but you'll have to invest a bit more in them. Team synergy is also pretty important here.
Fenrir, Gabriele, Huginn & Munnin, Ifrit and Nemesis are all strong DPS. Some of them specialise in single-target damage while others focus on AoE, and you can be sure that enemies will be swept away quickly. Gabriele and Oberonnie are strong tanks with high survivability in longer combats, while Atanith and Scheherazade can efficiently support and heal their allies.
A Tier
These characters are still pretty strong, especially in early and mid-game content. However, they are not as flexible as those in the higher tiers, so you'll need some adjustments and careful planning depending on the content.
If you pull Anubis and Drasill, don't hesitate to use them since they are really good tanks. Gullveig is a really solid pick too, as she can both deal damage to enemies and suppress their healing abilities. Marylis is a strong DPS with self-healing skills, and finally, Titania is a good healer and debuffer at the beginning of the game.
B Tier
In this tier, you'll find usable characters, but only in specific situations. They are best suited as secondary or niche heroes, since you'll need a very good knowledge of the game and its meta.
C Tier
Unfortunately, these characters are the weakest in the game, and so it's best not to use them if you pull better ones.
And that concludes our Dragon Traveler tier list! Hopefully, this list will help you choose and improve the best Luminaries and progress steadily in the game.
