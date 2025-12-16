Destiny: Rising unveils new seasonal content and roadmap for 2026

Rising up

With Destiny being such a contentious entry in the shooter RPG genre, Destiny: Rising has something of an uphill battle. But developer NetEase Games have at least come out swinging to tempt fans in with a host of new seasonal content for Destiny: Rising, alongside a new roadmap for 2026.

The centrepiece of the festivities is The Dawning. In this new event, you'll be able to jump into lighthearted snowball fights in two new modes, Snowball Showdown and Speedway Skirmish. And of course, there'll also be festive and winter-themed cosmetics to grab to brighten up your character for the holidays.

Much like Garena Free Fire, Christmas and New Year's will also see two exclusive in-game events. Gather round to watch an in-game fireworks display and participate in a variety of minigames ranging from Go Ghost Go! to Shadowshaper Duel and even fishing.

Webbed

You'll also want to keep an eye on the Snowball Fight webpage set to go live soon. It'll offer eligible players rewards and prize draws for completing tasks on the web event.

But what about that 2026 roadmap for Destiny: Rising, eh? Well, as far as what you can expect, there's a new destination on the way, as well as more of the story campaign to explore and a tower defence mode to sink your teeth into.

However, for those of you who've previously bounced off of Destiny: Rising, it'll be the announced overhauls to the Pinnacle Energy System that'll be most interesting. NetEase plans to change the system to address player concerns and make everything equitable, no matter your level of skill.

It all sounds pretty exciting, but Destiny: Rising is up against it for competitors. Just take a look at my hands-on preview of Arknights: Endfield for mobile and see how it stacks up compared to competitors and its PC version.