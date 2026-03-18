Destiny: Rising set to kick off season four this month with a swathe of new additions

Rising up

Destiny: Rising season four is right around the corner with major new additions

Starting March 26th, the Season of Wishes introduces the new Red Sea Rift area and dungeons

And the early game experience has been massively streamlined to welcome newcomers

It seems as if it were only a few weeks ago that Destiny: Rising hit iOS and Android. But since then, it has hosted three different seasons! And now, NetEase are hoping to rally the troops once more with the upcoming launch of season four of Destiny: Rising.

Set to release on March 26th, the Season of Wishes promises major new content and narrative additions, perfect for those of you who are particularly immersed in the lore and universe of Destiny. Not only that, but you'll also find plenty of meat on the bone in terms of challenge and rewards.

To start, we have the addition of a new area to explore: the Red Sea Right. Whether you freely roam and explore this area, or dive into one of three Story dungeons, it promises to not only challenge you with static hazards but also new dynamic world events that can happen anywhere and at any time.

Red Sea Scrolls

If you're just starting out in Destiny: Rising, then you're in luck because this update also streamlines early progression and lifts the Pinnacle Energy restriction. Veteran players will also find that the level cap has been boosted up to 90, and a new endgame progression path called the Paragon Board has been introduced.

Finally, you'll be extremely pleased to hear that all the newly added mythic characters are set to be free to unlock by completing their respective events, starting with the newest addition, Efrideet.

And with more exotic weapons from Destiny 2, a new Gauntlet Onslaught raid and additional difficulty tiers for Operation Cordon and The Expanse, this update is set to be a whopper for players both old and new.

Destiny: Rising may have the weight of a massive franchise behind it, but it's not the only major action RPG experience you can have on mobile. Just take a look at our list of the best RPGs on Android to see what else we think is worth playing!