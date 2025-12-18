Menu
Mutant Summoners tier list - Choose the best characters in this cyberpunk RPG

By Cristina Mesesan
|
iOS + Android
| Mutant Summoner
A gacha RPG giving away good characters for free often causes choice paralysis. But don't worry, our Mutant Summoners tier list is here to help you pick.

Updated on December 18th, 2025 - Version: 1.2.2 - Latest Addition: Achilles

A cyberpunk RPG that mixes a spot of deckbuilding with good old-fashioned tactics is a tantalising prospect, I'm sure you'll agree. But when you throw in gacha mechanics, everything becomes a little trickier because you know that means some characters will be far better than others. Fortunately, this particular offering is a little more generous than most.

Since you will get a few Team Selection Chests in your mail, you will want to know exactly which characters to try to get. These chests give you several options among the different factions in Mutant Summons, and you will have to pick a single one. Our Mutant Summoners tier list is here to relieve you of the burden of choice.

So, which characters should you pick, and which ones should you aim to get from the gacha? That's what we're here to answer.

characters in the gallery in mutant summoners

This Mutant Summoners tier list ranks all of them, regardless of faction, into a tier list that should help you pick some top-tier options.

And to help you get your dream team faster, redeem these Mutant Summoners codes!
Before we dive in, there is one little thing we should cover: the counter bonus based on each character's faction. Whenever you use a certain number of characters belonging to a faction, you'll get a bonus, and that bonus differs depending on each faction. For example, deploying 5 Chaos characters gives you some additional DMG, and sending out 5 Order will give you DR (damage reduction). Here are all the factions in Mutant Summoners:

  • Biolothia (green)
  • Mechanos (blue)
  • Arcanitar (red)
  • Order (yellow)
  • Chaos (purple)

It all comes down to what characters you have and how you can best assemble a team of 5. So, let's dive into the tier list and see how each character ranks!

S Tier  |  A Tier  |  B Tier  |  C Tier
Original article by Cristina Mesesan. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.

Click Here To View The List »

1
S Tier

dante portrait
Biolothia Mechanos Arcanitar Order Chaos
Mozart Sanada Yukimura Makeda Joan of Arc Hassan
Simo Hayha Guan Yu Cleopatra Blazearrow Brutus
Patton Alexander Raffaello Athena Solomon
Edison Li Taipo Dante Caesar Ying Zheng
Tesla Achilles Arthur Nightingale Loki
Watt Grimm Helen Himiko
Sissi Brunhild Bai Qi
Zhao Yun Vlad

Guan Yu is one of the Core characters that you will get for free from the daily login rewards - she can deal physical burst damage, and she can also attack multiple enemies. She works great with Achilles.

Mozart is one of the best healers in Mutant Summoners right now - especially for a Mechanos team, so it's no surprise he ended up at the top of our Mutant Summoners tier list. He can also be utilised in a universal team, alongside Guan Yu and several others.

Solomon is a chaos support who can also deal AoE damage. She is amazing, since she can grant allies a shield.

2
A Tier

hector portrait
Biolothia Mechanos Arcanitar Order Chaos
Hattori Hanzo Drake Hercules Valkyrie Akechi Mitsuhide
Lala Nobel Homer Hector Elizabeth
Genghis Khan Einstein Schrodinger Achilles
Han Xin Targaryen Beowulf

Akechi Mitsuhide is a Chaos character who can bleed enemies and deal AoE physical damage. She deals increased damage to targets that are bleeding, so it's good to pair her with other characters that can amplify that.

Nobel is able to deal AoE damage and can confuse enemies, which makes enemies attack themselves. This can make or break a battle, depending on who you're up against. She can also ignite enemies.

Hector is an Order tank who has a chance to stun foes. He can shield allies, too, making him a decent front line until you get a better option.

3
B Tier

jack the ripper portrait
Biolothia Mechanos Arcanitar Order Chaos
Hijikata Toshizo Joe Saint Mary Pythagoras Jack the Ripper
Mulan Frankenstein Don Quixote Copernicus Nero
Leonidas I Arsene Lupin Chopin Paris Jaime
William Kidd Bismarck Hugo Napoleone Bloody Mary
Zorro Marie Curie Freud

All of these characters fall under B on our Mutant Summoner tier list because they are pretty bad - they are not as bad as the 3* and below, but you won't use them for a long time. You will pick characters like Frankenstein to act as a tank for a Mechanos team until you get something better, or to simply activate the bonus.

Jack the Ripper could be a part-time AoE damage dealer/curse if you want a Chaos character for the bonus, until you find a suitable replacement. Aside from that, you won't really use them.

4
C Tier

hooke portrait
Biolothia Mechanos Arcanitar Order Chaos
Siegfried Hooke Hemingway Robin Hood Hohenheim
Athlete Raver Waiter
Farmer Lumberjack Nurse

All of these characters are 3* and below - they're not worth investing anything in them - you'll only get them for your collection, and that's about it. Probably at the beginning, you might use one or two, but you definitely won't be using them for an extended period. So, they're not worth any kind of investment.

And that's our entire Mutant Summoners tier list. Do check back when any big updates are released, as we'll tweak things as and when necessary. If you regularly play other mobile games, you should also check out our Delta Force tier list and Avalar Raid of Shadow tier list.

Cristina Mesesan
Cristina Mesesan
