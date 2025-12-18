Mutant Summoners tier list - Choose the best characters in this cyberpunk RPG

A gacha RPG giving away good characters for free often causes choice paralysis. But don't worry, our Mutant Summoners tier list is here to help you pick.

Updated on December 18th, 2025 - Version: 1.2.2 - Latest Addition: Achilles

A cyberpunk RPG that mixes a spot of deckbuilding with good old-fashioned tactics is a tantalising prospect, I'm sure you'll agree. But when you throw in gacha mechanics, everything becomes a little trickier because you know that means some characters will be far better than others. Fortunately, this particular offering is a little more generous than most.

Since you will get a few Team Selection Chests in your mail, you will want to know exactly which characters to try to get. These chests give you several options among the different factions in Mutant Summons, and you will have to pick a single one. Our Mutant Summoners tier list is here to relieve you of the burden of choice.

So, which characters should you pick, and which ones should you aim to get from the gacha? That's what we're here to answer.

This Mutant Summoners tier list ranks all of them, regardless of faction, into a tier list that should help you pick some top-tier options.

Biolothia (green)

Mechanos (blue)

Arcanitar (red)

Order (yellow)

Chaos (purple)

And to help you get your dream team faster, redeem these Mutant Summoners codes Before we dive in, there is one little thing we should cover: the counter bonus based on each character's faction. Whenever you use a certain number of characters belonging to a faction, you'll get a bonus, and that bonus differs depending on each faction. For example, deploying 5 Chaos characters gives you some additional DMG, and sending out 5 Order will give you DR (damage reduction). Here are all the factions in Mutant Summoners:

It all comes down to what characters you have and how you can best assemble a team of 5. So, let's dive into the tier list and see how each character ranks!

Original article by Cristina Mesesan. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.