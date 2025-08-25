Destiny: Rising releases new character trailer for Gwynn ahead of global launch

Rising up

Destiny: Rising has unleashed its newest character trailer

Gwynn is a scythe-wielding goth perfect for frontline CQC players

With 10 million pre-registrations ahead of its August 28th launch, Destiny: Rising is set to be big

With Destiny having been such a major influence on the multiplayer shooter genre during the 2010s, it almost seems strange that we're only now seeing it arrive on mobile. But that we are, and soon you'll be able to play Destiny: Rising come August 28th, with a brand-new character trailer for Gwynn!

A scythe-wielding goth with both style and substance to her name, Gwynn is pitched as the premier close-range specialist for Destiny: Rising. Her survivability in the heat of battle is great if you want to get in close, while her kit is primarily focused on sustain to reduce her reliance on support and maximise damage output.

Destiny: Rising has also surpassed 10 million pre-registrations, meaning that The Exotic Ornament has finally been unlocked. Add to that Gwynn's intended arrival with the global launch, and I think it's safe to say Destiny: Rising is looking to be pretty feature-rich at launch.

Gwynner, gwynner

Considering how Destiny has somewhat slipped out of the public consciousness recently, Destiny: Rising might be just what the franchise needs to give it a bit of a boost. The hardcore sci-fantasy shooter gameplay of Destiny always did have something of mobile about it, so I'm surprised it took them this long.

With its switch to a more hero-focused style of shooter (epitomised by Gwynn), I'm sure that the OG Destiny die-hards might be a bit sceptical. But as our own Will Quick pointed out in his Destiny: Rising preview looks to meet and even exceed player expectations.

Still, there are a few days to go before Destiny: Rising arrives properly. Need something to tide you over ahead of it? Well, why not dig into our list of the best mobile games of 2025 to find what top releases you might've overlooked that we've kept our eyes on?