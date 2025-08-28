5 new mobile games to try this week - August 28th, 2025
Fresh mobile picks you should give a go this week
- Clean up the streets of Tokyo with plenty of pixel-art pummeling
- Power up tiny towns with sustainable energy
- Decipher ancient glyphs to restore harmony among divided cultures
Who doesn't love new games? We certainly do - there's just something about the exhilaration of a new title you can't wait to dive into, as the loading screen pops up and you enter a brave new world.
Of course, new mobile games are a dime a dozen these days, and who has the time to scour the iPhone, iPad and/or Android stores to catch the latest title that drops? This is exactly why we've gathered a quick list of 5 new mobile games you should try this week, from undiscovered indie gems to high-profile AAA masterpieces.
Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds Mobile
It's all about anime-style annihilation and pixel-art pummeling in Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds, a remastered version of the action-packed classic that's made the leap to mobile thanks to Crunchyroll Game Vault. The chaotic beat 'em up follows Mikoto, Waka, Itsuki, and Yuzuha's quest to save their kidnapped friend, and as you scour the mean streets of Tokyo, you might even stumble upon an interdimensional threat along the way.
The remastered version offers revamped visuals and mobile-optimised controls, so you can hack and slash your way through foes across stunning 2.5D landscapes. There are 15 characters to choose from, letting you save the multiverse with the right playstyle that suits your tastes best.
Chants of Sennaar
If there's one thing the Tower of Babel has proved throughout the years, it's that it's hard to work together when nobody can understand what anyone's saying - which is why in Chants of Sennaar, you'll aim to unite the people of your own Tower by deciphering exactly what they're all trying to say.
This gorgeous point-and-click puzzler offers a deep narrative with challenging language-based puzzles. As the Traveler, you'll try to piece together all kinds of glyphs and context clues from different cultures - and if you're observant (and patient) enough, you might just get one step closer to understanding each other and reconnecting everyone in the process. If only world peace were that simple, eh?
Acecraft
Soar through the skies and the multiplayer madness in Acecraft, the latest co-op shoot 'em up featuring rubberhose animation and plenty of mid-air mayhem. As you try to manoeuvre your way through fast-paced aerial combat, you'll also get to choose roguelike skills to help you face the Nightmare Legion throughout the realm of Cloudia. There are over 100 different stages to take on, all presented with retro cartoony art style.
With the launch comes a special Tom and Jerry collab too, because these two are arguably the kings of cartoon chaos, aren't they?
Eco Power Towns
Achieving total sustainability is never an easy task, but Eco Power Towns lets you practise your placements strategically with your very own tiny town. As you aim to generate renewable energy across limited resources, you'll need to manage the right use of your layout to keep the lights on and cosy up the entire place.
Whether you're harnessing the power of the sun or tinkering around with biomass technologies, you'll need to research and upgrade your production tools to stay efficient, all presented with wordless gameplay and lovely minimalist visuals. And if you ever feel like you need a nudge in the right direction, the handy hint system should get you unstuck to keep the frustration at bay - if the chill lo-fi beats don't do that for you first.
Hitman World of Assassination
It's a world of sneaky snipes and missing bodies indeed in Hitman: World of Assassination, out now on iOS so you can take those contracts kills to go. With more than a hundred hours of content, there's no limit to how you can complete your not-so-noble missions as Agent 47, whether you're taking advantage of the environment around you or manipulating NPCs to your liking.
This jam-packed launch compiles Hitman 1, 2, and 3 along with the expansions, with fully optimised touch controls you can test out as the first location is free to play. But just in case you want something a tad more old-school, there's external controller support too - whatever it takes to finish the job.