Wizardry Variants Daphne introduces new Legendary Adventurer, Ardent Kingslayer Galbaldus

Wizardry Variants Daphne is set to introduce a new legendary adventurer

The lion-headed Ardent Kingslayer Albus is in new unique remains

His abilities encourage frontline fighting and soaking up damage

When you're plying the dungeons of Wizardry Variants Daphne, you need to have a powerful lineup at your back to help you out. And how much more terrifying can you get than a literal lion? Well, you're in luck because the latest legendary adventurer is here with Ardent Kingslayer Galbadus.

That name's not metaphorical either. Galbadus is a beastfolk king who deposed the previous regent in a pretty final way. Fittingly enough for his conquering personality, his skill Raging King 1 causes moderate physical damage with high accuracy on 1 enemy. After which, if he takes damage, that translates into increased damage on his next turn!

Galbadus is all about being a frontline fighter, with his ability Tyrant's Gravity increasing the chance of being targeted at the beginning of a battle. Although it ends if attacked three times, it's more than enough to soak up the opening damage.

Available from today to September 24th, you'll be able to acquire Galbadus through the usual methods. That being his Unique Remains: Ardent Kingslayer and bonus version, as well as the remains of the Lion Who Usurped the Throne. Not to mention new missions and other additions as part of this update.

You'll also be in with a chance to nab his powerful equipment, such as the Greed Sword, Lionheart Shield and Lionheart Plate. So log in during the event period to nab special supplies until September 17th, such as 2 unique Remains Ardent Kingslayer and 400 Gems of Org.

If you're planning on jumping into Wizardry Variants Daphne for the first time, or find your lineup faltering, then it's worth refreshing yourself on the best adventurers.