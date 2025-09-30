Desperatea is a tea-riffic puzzle adventure out now on Android

Serve glowing matcha

Ever wondered what would happen if a tea set grew legs and developed a taste for puzzles? Wonder no more because Desperatea has just been served hot on Android, and it’s one brew-tiful combination of quirky humour and brain-teasing challenges.

It’s all about setting the table for a mysterious tea party, but don’t spill your cup just yet. The tea glows suspiciously green. Don’t panic - it’s just matcha. Probably. Check out the trailer embedded below to get a feel of what to expect.

Desperatea has been inspired by Sokoban classics, and it tasks you to push, pour, and think your way through 27 delightfully twisted puzzles. At first, it’s as simple as nudging a sleepy glass into place or gently pouring tea to dissolve sugar cubes.

But before long, the puzzles get stronger than a double-shot of Earl Grey. You’ll be launching tea trains, tricking platypuses, and even making the occasional brutal sacrifice in the name of tea. Don’t worry - it’s soaked in good fun.

Each level is designed to steep longer in your mind the more you sip it over. But luckily enough, Desperatea knows when you might be feeling a bit over-brewed. Hints are on the table, but sometimes they’re just cheeky tea jokes instead of real advice. And if the puzzles still leave you feeling steamed, you can even skip a level entirely.

Best of all is that the kettle whistles without asking for coins. Desperatea is free to download, with no ads and no microtransactions. Just pure, unfiltered puzzle delight served with a spoonful of whimsy.

