Spirit Crossing brings cosy multiplayer fun to Netflix in newest release

Spirit Crossing is out now on Netflix Games, available to subscribers

Experience the world of the Crosslands on the border between life and death

Help out spirits, work together with other players, and craft a Waystation of your own design

The term 'cosy' can feel a little bit loaded nowadays. For many, it seems to be associated with 'shallow'. But Spirit Crossing proves you can take out the violence and gruesomeness from gaming while still offering a surprising amount of content! And now, you can experience it for yourself as it hits iOS and Android courtesy of Netflix!

Spirit Crossing sees you exploring the Crosslands, a region that exists at the junction between the mundane and supernatural worlds. Alongside your fellow players, you'll construct and maintain your own Waystation, designing it from the ground up as a collaboration project.

From there, you'll explore the wilderness of the Crosslands, running into (and helping) the different spirits inhabiting the land. But just because there's no violence here doesn't mean there isn't danger, and you'll need to help maintain the Beacons that prevent the raging storms of the Crosslands from tearing down your home.

Cross words

Netflix bringing Spirit Crossing to their service is a pretty ingenious move. Free-to-play (with a subscription) multiplayer always tends to do better than paid equivalents since there's a lower barrier to entry, not to mention the fact that Spirit Crossing lacks the usual combat-centric focus, making it more approachable for casual fans.

Of course, that may not sit well with some more traditionalist players. But Spirit Crossing promises to offer plenty of exciting content regardless of your tastes. I'm particularly interested in seeing what kind of amazing structures players can construct by working together in Spirit Crossing, and exactly whether all that 'teamwork' will work out.

But if you prefer to keep your cosiness to yourself, why not check out our list of the best mobile games like Stardew Valley to see which we think stands shoulder-to-shoulder with one of the most laid-back (usually) gaming experiences out there?