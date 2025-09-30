Pokémon Go finally brings over the Eternatus-themed outfits from the Max Finale event

Rad new look

All the Eternatus-themed items are now available

You can also participate in Steel Skyline beginning Sept 30th

This will be followed by Mega Metagross Raid Day on Oct 4th

Eternatus has finally made its mark in Pokémon Go, though not in the way you might’ve expected. After a slight delay during Go Fest 2025: Max Finale, the Eternatus-inspired avatar set has now landed in the shop. You can deck yourself out in the full ensemble with the top, pants, shoes, and helmet, giving your trainer a cosmic fit that looks straight out of the Dynamax realm.

But avatar fashion isn’t the only thing kicking off the month. Pokémon Go is heading into October with the Steel Skyline event, running from September 30th to October 7th. It features the debut of Dynamax Duraludon, appearing in four-star Max Battles alongside Dynamax Drilbur, Rookidee, and Beldum.

Shiny hunters will have plenty of targets both in raids and in the wild, where Steel-types like Magnemite, Aron, and Togedemaru are set to appear more frequently. Speaking of raids, check out our guide on all the raids scheduled for this month in Pokémon Go!

The event also rolls out a global throwing challenge where the entire community’s progress determines your bonuses. Hit the milestones, and you’ll score perks like bonus Candy XL and even guaranteed Rare Candy XL in raids.

Toss in themed Field Research and both free and ticketed Timed Research, and you’ve got multiple ways to cross paths with Duraludon while padding your inventory with rare rewards. For some more rewards, be sure to redeem these Pokémon Go codes!

Then, just a few days later, comes the Mega Metagross Raid Day on October 4th. From 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm local time, you’ll finally be able to mega-evolve this long-anticipated powerhouse. Shiny Metagross is on the table too, and any you catch during the event will come with the exclusive move Shadow Claw. Be sure to take advantage of the Stardust and XP boosts too to maximise your gains.

