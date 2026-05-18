Allfiring promises action-packed side-scrolling battles as it hits mobile

Allfiring is available to download now on mobile with a new take on 2D ARPG action

In Allfiring you take on the role of a warrior fighting to preserve a dying world

Explore levels, navigate hazards and take on enemies as one of a roster of distinctive characters

While earlier today the big news was Where Winds Meet getting its latest major expansion, don't let that distract you from other exciting news on mobile. Such as the upcoming launch of side-scrolling action RPG Allfiring! Available to download on iOS and Android, this new release promises to offer plenty for RPG fans to sink their teeth into.

If you're like me and you saw Allfiring, then you might have feared yet another auto-battler. Which isn't to say anything bad about that genre, but let's be honest, they're getting to be pretty common nowadays. But rest assured, Allfiring is quite different.

In Allfiring, you'll navigate voxel-rendered levels as one of a vast roster of warriors fighting to preserve the last embers of a dying world. And, perhaps, save it in the process. That means duking it out with enemies, navigating hazards, and even discovering hidden areas and treasure along the way, too!

Fired up

Of course, there are still plenty of concessions to the mobile ARPG format here. That includes switching between characters, summoning and recruiting them. You know the deal. But I was pleasantly surprised to see the folks behind Allfiring doing something a bit different with the format.

Obviously, there's still a lot here that'll feel pretty familiar. That 'distinctive' cast of anime characters will need to do a lot to stand out from the archetypes we've seen constantly, after all. But at the same time, if you're looking for something that mixes up the 2D ARPG format, then Allfiring might be what you've been looking for.

If you're looking to see what else is available on mobile ahead of Allfiring's release, then we've got you covered. Just check out our list of the best RPGs on Android for some of our favourite picks in the genre you can play right now!