5 new mobile games to try this week - October 2nd, 2025
Fresh mobile picks you should give a go this week
- Help a chubby froggy leap through isometric worlds
- Add a splash of colour to a fading land
- Hoard as much Sanrio merch as you can
Who doesn't love new games? We certainly do - there's just something about the exhilaration of a new title you can't wait to dive into, as the loading screen pops up and you enter a brave new world.
Of course, new mobile games are a dime a dozen these days, and who has the time to scour the iPhone, iPad and/or Android stores to catch the latest title that drops? This is exactly why we've gathered a quick list of 5 new mobile games you should try this week, from undiscovered indie gems to high-profile AAA masterpieces.
By the way, if you've got an unquenchable thirst for curated games you can obsess over each week, be sure to check out our NEW WEEKLY MOBILE GAMES hub, or join our lively community on Twitter or Discord.
Let's get on with it!
1
Hello Kitty Merch Match
If you can't seem to get enough of Hello Kitty pouches and Cinnamoroll mugs, Hello Kitty Merch Match has you covered. Simply by matching similar items on a board, you can hoard - er, collect - more than 1,000 different types of Sanrio goodies from Pochacco to Gudetama, and you don't even have to worry about shelf space.
With all the digitised merch comes the handy ability to spin them around and marvel at them in lovely 3D. You can also prettify your home screen with your favourite Sanrio characters, because when it comes to Hello Kitty and her friends, you can never have enough!
2
Frogblock
This charming isometric puzzler will have you rotating the world around you to find the path of least resistance - and with such an adorable froggy buddy who needs your help navigating through it all, you'll really want to do your best.
The handcrafted puzzles offer lovely worlds and thoughtful challenges, laid out across relaxing landscapes and a calming soundtrack. You'll need to activate giant tomatoes and glowing artifacts along the way with your trusty tongue, then unlock more levels with the upcoming seasonal updates too.
3
desperatea
The art of serving tea has never been cuter in desperatea, a charming new puzzler where you set the table for mysterious guests in an equally mysterious tea party. There's a curiously green colour to the tea you're meant to serve, but that's just matcha, right? Right?
With 27 levels and lots of chain reactions to trigger across the grid, there's plenty of brainteasers to go around. Or, you can always just shove all the glasses and cups off the table and watch them shatter into a million pieces - that's totally fine too.
4
Color x Warriors: Merge War
The world isn't meant to be black and white, which is why Color x Warriors: Merge War is tasking you with an all-important quest to restore colour to a fading land. The auto-battler will have you strategising and merging to triumph over your foes, with more than 50 mushroom heroes you can add to your collection.
And just in case saving the world proves to be too gargantuan a task, there's always the AFK system to take advantage of for easy progression and low-pressure levelling.
5
Goddess Order
Engaging combat, flashy skills, and gorgeous 2D animations in lovely pixel art - Goddess Order offers all that and more, and it's all presented across an interesting side-scroller, too. While all that might make it seem like an odd combination, it actually works really well as you can dive into immersive combat and swap your heroes on the fly, with tag-team combos you can unleash and marvel at to eliminate your foes.
The fast-paced battles will let you parry and dodge attacks on a quest to save the world, with fun mini-games, challenging PvP, and competitive dungeons you can also try your hand at to spice up your fantasy adventure.