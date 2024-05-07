Demian Saga releases new SSR hero Ratchet with teleporting abilities

New additions to the storyline as well

New SSR hero og Gigantria, Ratchet

Chapters 8 and 9 of Adventure Season 2 added

Changes made to the Her Dismission system

Haegin has just released an exciting new update for their popular RPG, Demian Saga. The latest patch after the title’s first anniversary brings a brand new hero to the fray alongside expansions to the storyline and updates to some pre-existing mechanics.

Ratchet is the latest hero to join Demian Saga’s ever-expanding roster. This racoon dog may look adorable, but once he’s in his robot suit, this SSR hero of Gigantria becomes a force to be reckoned with. Ratchet is great to kick off battles as he deals heavy damage through melee attacks and lunges towards enemies right in the beginning.

As for his Ultimate, Ratchet possesses a never-before-seen skill as he can teleport to a specified location and release massive electric fields that damage several opponents in one go. This ability further grants him invincibility and if that wasn’t enough, then he also regains some of his HP when the electric field is created.

In addition, the update also introduces two new chapters to Adventure Season Two, building on the lore of Demian Saga. You can now take part in Chapters Eight and Nine. Completing these quests will reward you with two new Hero skins amongst several other goodies.

Meanwhile, the Hero Dismission system also received a revamp in this patch. Originally, you could dismiss heroes of only lower grades. The new change extends this effect to higher-tiered ones as well. You can let go of whatever characters you don’t need in exchange for Normal and High-Grade Dismission Points.

Explore all the content of the new update by downloading Demian Saga by clicking on your preferred link below. It is a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. To stay updated on all the latest developments, be sure to visit their X page.