Demian Saga welcomes SSR Hero of Poseia "Undine" along with new chapters and a Hero Formations level boost

HAEGIN has announced an exciting new update for Demian Saga, letting players get their hands on a new hero along with fresh chapters for Season 2 of Adventure. In particular, you can expect to welcome the Supreme Commander of the Underwater Kingdom "Undine" to the fray - a new SSR Hero that can beef up your roster within the mobile RPG.

In the latest update for Demian Saga, you can look forward to wielding the mermaid Undine's combat abilities as you poison your foes or instil fear in those foolish enough to stand in the SSR Hero of Poseia's way. Her Ultimate skill "Breach" allows her to deal damage while breaching from a body of water. She can also damage foes as she dives back into the sea. The New Hero Event will run for 14 days to give you more chances of acquiring the character and adding her to your lineup.

As for the second season of Adventure, there will be three new chapters to discover, which include Aisha's awakening on her quest to save the world. The latest update lets you boost the maximum level for Hero Formations up to 50 as well.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out Demian Saga on the official website. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.