Demian Saga tier list and a reroll guide

Build an unstoppable team

Updated on November 1st, 2025 - Version: 1.6.0

Do you want to know who the best heroes are in Demian Saga? Then look no further, because I've written this Demian Saga tier list to give you all the information you need about which heroes to reroll for, and which aren't worth your time.

This lovely Android RPG has quite a lot of heroes, and while a lot of them can become UL, not all of them are as strong as you might think. Below, I've ranked them all, so you know exactly which select few are worth keeping, and when it's time to reroll for an optimal start.

Demian Saga Factions

Everwood

Elysion

Poseia

Gigantria

Akeroth

First things first - there are a few affinities that, when paired together, can provide some bonus effects to your team. So, ideally, you want to do exactly that. These are the affinities in Demian Saga:

There is also a Neutral affinity, which can pair with each of the others.

Personality Chemistry

You can also gain additional effects from the hero's personality, so depending on which personality they have, you can get either Penetrate Physical Defense, Resist Physical Penetration, Penetrade Magical Defense, or Resist Magical Penetration. Sometimes it's best to change up your team a little depending on which enemy you're facing.

To activate some of these effects, you need to pick either 2, 3, 4, or 5 heroes belonging to the same personality. They include:

Brave

Cautious

Bright

Calm

Of course, considering all of these bonus effects, you can mix and match a few of them depending on which heroes you're using on your team. Ideally, you want to go for a team that has good synergy in terms of skills (first and foremost), and then focus on the bonus effects (this comes second).

Now that we've got this out of the way, let's check out our complete Demian Saga tier list, as well as the reroll guide!