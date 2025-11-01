Demian Saga tier list and a reroll guide
| Demian Saga
Build an unstoppable team
Updated on November 1st, 2025 - Version: 1.6.0
Do you want to know who the best heroes are in Demian Saga? Then look no further, because I've written this Demian Saga tier list to give you all the information you need about which heroes to reroll for, and which aren't worth your time.
This lovely Android RPG has quite a lot of heroes, and while a lot of them can become UL, not all of them are as strong as you might think. Below, I've ranked them all, so you know exactly which select few are worth keeping, and when it's time to reroll for an optimal start.
Demian Saga FactionsFirst things first - there are a few affinities that, when paired together, can provide some bonus effects to your team. So, ideally, you want to do exactly that. These are the affinities in Demian Saga:
- Everwood
- Elysion
- Poseia
- Gigantria
- Akeroth
There is also a Neutral affinity, which can pair with each of the others.
Personality ChemistryYou can also gain additional effects from the hero's personality, so depending on which personality they have, you can get either Penetrate Physical Defense, Resist Physical Penetration, Penetrade Magical Defense, or Resist Magical Penetration. Sometimes it's best to change up your team a little depending on which enemy you're facing.
To activate some of these effects, you need to pick either 2, 3, 4, or 5 heroes belonging to the same personality. They include:
- Brave
- Cautious
- Bright
- Calm
Of course, considering all of these bonus effects, you can mix and match a few of them depending on which heroes you're using on your team. Ideally, you want to go for a team that has good synergy in terms of skills (first and foremost), and then focus on the bonus effects (this comes second).
Now that we've got this out of the way, let's check out our complete Demian Saga tier list, as well as the reroll guide!
SS Tier | S Tier | A Tier | B Tier | C Tier Reroll guide
1
SS Tier
- Grave
- Lilith
- Fate
- Miho
- Undine
- Triton
- Sophia
- Nakuru
- La Pucell
- Adaline
- Sharon
- Vanessa
- Ileana
- Iris
- Seraphim
- Cynthia
- Valkyria
- Manes
Grave is one of the best DPS heroes in Demian Saga right now, hence his place on our tier list. He has AoE damage and can also debuff enemies. He's one of the best heroes you can reroll for at the moment.Manes
When it comes to magic damage, Manes is a beast. She not only deals lots of it but also grants a barrier to allies, buffing their Magic DEF. To top it all off, she can debuff enemies, making her a great addition to a magic team.Cynthia
All of Cynthia's skills are AoE, and she can inflict lots of negative effects on the enemies. You can inflict crowd control effects with her, such as Freeze and Frostbite, which makes her a great addition to many teams.
2
S Tier
- Lycan
- Grace
- Ratchet
- Leo Khan
- Preah
- Chrono Aisha
- Victoria
- Princesa
- Ignies
- Saw
- Slayer
- Gekkou
Gekkou is a great melee Physical attacker who can inflict knockback on enemies. She is also able to buff herself with a stealth effect, making her untargetable by opponents.Slayer
With an amazing kit, Slayer is a beast in terms of damage, buffs, and debuffs. She can become invincible, she can knockback enemies, and to top it all off, she can make them vulnerable too.Princesa
Princesa is a mix of support-tank-damage dealer, which makes her a pretty good hero. She can buff her evasion after using Radiant Blessing, and with Shield of Justice, she can protect the allies around her.
3
A Tier
- Nazar
- Pho
- Miss Pirata
- Siegfried
- Keily
- WuGong
- Regner
- Isabelle
- Luna
- Lulu
- Bianca
- Xenos
- King Arthur
- Stell Novah
- Dark Kali
- Jasmine
- Serena Claro
- Cabalina
- Chin
Bianca is a support who can pull enemies together with her Gravity skill, and reduce the affected enemy's movement speed. She can also remove all the enemy buffs, and reduce their Accuracy, making her a good member of a team with lots of Evasion-focused heroes.King Arthur
King Arthur can buff his and his allies' Attack Speed, and his skills can unleash a rapid flurry of hits. He is a decent damage dealer, but he is most useful thanks to his Defense Burst skill.Serena Claro
With Serena Claro's kit, you can debuff and free enemies all around. She can deal good AoE damage, which freezes enemies and applies frostbite, and with Ice Shield, she can pretty much keep enemies at bay.
4
B Tier
- Toro
- Langue
- Yui Kim
- Bibiane Chain
- Yeriel
- Elizabeth
- Lucia
- Obelisk
- Kenichi
- Anastasi
- Casper
- Bloodia
- Judas
- Scarli
- Violet
- Aisha
- Floria
- Xena
- Kunoichi
Judas is okay, but sadly not good enough to be higher on our Demian Saga tier list. He can buff his Evasion temporarily, and also his Physical DEF and ATK. Sadly, the ATK won't come in handy too much, since his damage is not that high, regardless.Elizabeth
Elizabeth can buff allies' Accuracy, which is good against enemies with a lot of Evasion. She can also remove buffs from opponents and silence them, dealing decent damage and inflicting more crowd control in the form of knockback and frostbite.Bibiane Chain
Bibiane Chain can stun enemies, inflict knockdown, and shock them too. She has a lot of negative effects/crowd control in her kit, but her damage is a little lacking unless she's fully maxed out.
5
C Tier
- Dr. Sparky
- Jaden
- Remi
- Iron Maiden
- Noah
- CrocoRex
- Scarlet
- Billy the Kid
- Poll Rock
- Britra
- Goblin
- Gnoll
- Jack
- Tom
- Sam
- Musket
- Bob
- Duncan
- SkullKnight
- SkullArcher
All the heroes in this tier are highly underwhelming, so investing in them is not worth it at all. Even though a couple of them are SL rarity, their kit is lacklustre at best - as for the rest, they are either too low rarity (the R ones) or are just going to fall off pretty quickly.
I strongly advise you not to use them in your team, unless you have nothing better at the moment. You shouldn't even have them if you reroll, or at least you should have way better options. If you haven't rerolled yet, check out the next page to learn how to reroll in Demian Saga.
6
Demian Saga reroll guide
Rerolling in Demian Saga is extremely easy. However, there is not a lot of need for too much rerolling (in my opinion, at least), because you will get one SL-rarity hero by default, and it's one that you can reroll infinitely until you get your desired one.
Here is how to reroll in Demian Saga:Step 1 - Play through the tutorial until you get to Chapter 1-9. That's where you unlock the Recruit option.
Step 2 - Do the single Recruit and pick one of the top-tier characters in the game. Here you can reroll or re-do the recruit as many times as you want, until you get your desired hero. Step 3 - Claim all of the rewards in your mailbox. You will get a lot of stuff, including summon tickets and Gems that you can use to pull a few more times. Step 4 - Go summon! If you got the heroes you wanted, then go ahead and bind your account. If you didn't, then proceed to the next step. Step 5 - Tap on Settings -> Account -> Withdraw -> Withdraw (to confirm it). This option will delete your game data, and then all you have to do is start over.
And that wraps up our Demian Saga tier list. We hope you found it helpful! While you're here, check out our Demian Saga codes article so you can snag yourself some free in-game goodies.