Dead Man's Party is out now and puts Netflix' Knives Out murder mystery front and centre

Netflix Games' new Knives Out tie-in, Dead Man's Party, is now available

It sees you attempting to suss out the murderer from your friends and family

Play using your phone as a controller on your television

Be it the all-star cast or Daniel Craig's outrageous hodge-podge of southern accents, Knives Out has become its own mini-franchise for Netflix to ply. And on mobile, it's no exception, as now you'll be able to enjoy some festive murder-mystery fun with the release of Dead Man's Party: A Knives Out Game.

If you've played Werewolf, Town of Salem, Among Us or virtually anything in the social deduction genre, then you'll already have a firm grasp of what to expect. One of you is a murderer, and the others are all suspects. So you have to uncover the true culprit before time runs out in classic Cluedo fashion.

Of course, here's where Netflix's big selling point (aside from this being a tie-in) comes into play. You play this Jackbox-style by linking your phone to your TV, letting the whole family or your friends jump in and play with little to no effort.

Ah have always relied on the kindness of strangers

Netflix Games is an interesting beast, and I think I've figured out the issue thus far. Netflix seem to be confused about what they actually want from the service. Do they want party-style fun like this? A catalogue of indie hits like in the early days? Or major live-service tie-ins like Squid Game: Unleashed?

As it stands, the using-your-phone-as-a-controller mechanic seems to be their latest obsession. And if Dead Man's Party is any indication, it could prove to be a pretty compelling way to get friends and family on board. But will it last? Or will Netflix come up with a new hare-brained scheme for pushing their gaming service to the fore once more?

Well, either way, there are still some great releases available if you have a subscription. Simply dig into our list of the best Netflix Games currently available for our present picks of what to play right now!