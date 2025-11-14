Netflix Games combines mobile and television with new update

Live from your house

Netflix Games is combining mobile and television

Now, it's not just party games you'll be able to play with your phone

The new update ties in multiple ports to the TV you'll use your phone to control

After it first announced its interactive party collection last month, I think it's safe to say we all had a keen eye on Netflix Games. For a service that's prioritised mobile, the move to TV could be a do-or-die moment. But it seems it's finally come to pass as Netflix Games launches several new releases on TV!

At the moment, there isn't much in the way of exclusives to go on. So don't expect anything console quality (although Red Dead Redemption is launching soon), but for now, the main focus is on porting games already available on the service.

You'll still need your mobile phone, of course, but this new move will allow you to watch while you play on the big screen and use your phone as a controller. It's a pretty ingenious way to mix the two platforms that Netflix is most popular on, and keep people enthralled by the streaming service.

Console quality

Overall, I think these are some pretty great additions to Netflix as a service. I mean, one of the downsides of Jackbox has always been the fact that you need someone with either a console or PC. But Netflix offers not just that, but also other party choices that are much more accessible to the general public.

As for the big question, I think it's whether or not the recently announced Red Dead Redemption mobile release (which is also coming to Netflix Games) is part of this. And whether that might point to more console-quality releases coming to the service in the future.

But while there's some way to go before we see how well this'll pan out, it's well worth digging into Netflix Games to see what's what. Take a look at our list of the best mobile releases on Netflix Games for our top picks!