Endless Grades Pixel Saga tier list
Do you want to use the best heroes in Endless Grades Pixel Saga? Looking for a complete tier list? I've got you. That's exactly what we are going to expand on in today's article!
You play with a main character (Valkyrie) and deploy six heroes to help you finish off the bosses quickly. With its beautiful pixelated graphics and easy (and incredibly compulsive) play style, this game can easily captivate just about anyone. It did me, so I've decided to decode the saga beyond the heroes' powers and share the best of the best right here.
The best heroes in Endless Grades Pixel SagaIt's only natural to want to know which heroes are the best. So, what better way than to rank them all into an Endless Grades tier list?
Of course, you might know already that most heroes are viable - all of them can be good if they're upgraded enough, and later on, chances are you'll have all the heroes anyway. What is left is to rank them all based on the end-game content and how well they do. The rest is up to you.
If you want to summon more heroes, then you'd better go ahead and claim the latest Endless Grades Pixel Saga codes because you'll get a few pulls from there, too.
So without further ado, let's dive into our Endless Grades tier list! Feel free to use the links below to check out a specific tier you might be curious about.S+ tier | S tier | A tier | B tier | C tier | D tier Original article by Cristina Mesesan. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.
1
S+ tier
|Name
|Flora
|Delia
|Divine Justiciar · Natalie
|Herald of the Dead · Hermod
|Tyr
|Sophia
|Solo
Flora is one of the best DPS characters right now. She can inflict Thorns, which increases the damage enemies receive by 50%, and this affects stacks. It goes well with any team and any hero.
Solo, the Chaos Guitarist, is another top-tier hero in Endless Grades: Pixel Saga. He can reduce the damage dealt by the target via the Main effect he inflicts, and that can be huge against bosses.
2
S tier
|Name
|Devyn
|Karasu
|Sacred Heart · Eir
|Isett
|Knight of Dragons · Svea
|Evelyn
|Lillian
|Maeve
Lillian is one of the best healers in Endless Grades: Pixel Saga right now. Hands-down. She is a decent DPS (for a healer, I mean), and she can also heal over time. She can also silence enemies upon death, which is an added bonus.
Karasu is one of my personal favourites - she can deal damage AND she prioritises Priests. She is a healer-killer! Furthermore, her damage stacks indefinitely until the end of battle with her Talent I. To me, she is a top-tier hero.
3
A tier
|Name
|Disaia
|Heidrun
|Hoder
|Dracula
|Eddy
|Kyle
|Lilith
|Galadriel
|Roman
Eddy is a debuffer who specialises in stealing the enemy's ATK and reducing their Crit Rate and Speed. He also scales well, since with his Talent V, his Crit DMG increases until the end of the battle. However, this isn't special, and it puts him in the middle of our Endless Grades tier list.
Kyle is another buffer/debuffer, who is good at taking down the enemy front line. He also buffs allies' ATK, which can be good with specific teams.
4
B tier
|Name
|Chloe
|Beth
|Melinda
|Skadi
|Arthur
|Ines
|Brienne
|Jormungand
|Keel
|Peerless
|Nora
|Leonardo
Right here, we have heroes that are a little bit niche. Nora, for instance, is a good debuffer who can pretty much nuke enemies. She is okay damage-wise and she has a Silence too, but she is only viable for certain content.
Ines is a decent healer who could probably rank higher under other circumstances (if there weren't outstanding healers like Lilian) since her heals, when fully maxed, are actually insane. If you don't have a Lilian upgraded, Ines is a solid second choice.
5
C tier
|Name
|Amara
|Suri
|Alina
|Lydia
|Rita
|Una
|Fiona
|Luna
|Lina
|Victoria
|Artemis
|Ganglot
|Taro
|Illya
|Fenrir
In the C tier, we have heroes that are okay, but not that viable in the late stages. I believe they are the lowest in terms of power, and if you use them, I recommend only doing so until you get something better - even a B-tier hero would suffice.
6
D tier
|Name
|Nina
|Belinda
|Annie
|Sia
|Tassy
|Harley
|Caron
|Gabrielle
|Sylvie
|Aelia
|Aidan
|Rae
|Lee
|Seraf
|Passat
|Pyra
|Wendy
|Lycra
|Blaze
|Thalos
|Camilla
|Sylph
|Connie
|Barrett
|Jose
|Barad
|Starlight
|Alice
|Tira
|Vanessa
|Ivy
|L
|K
|Catherine
|Lisa
|Sin
|Letty
|Dyra
|Vera
|Aldrin
|Diana
|Guildroy
|Lyra
|Charlotte
|Grace
|Marlo
|Myrtala
In the very bottom of the Endless Grades Pixel Saga tier list, we have all the SRs and R heroes. They are ranked extremely low because they're not viable long-term, and since the chances for SSRs are so high, you will not end up using any of them in the late game.