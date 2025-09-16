Endless Grades Pixel Saga tier list

- Version: 1.3.9 - Latest Addition: Sacred Heart · Eir

Do you want to use the best heroes in Endless Grades Pixel Saga? Looking for a complete tier list? I've got you. That's exactly what we are going to expand on in today's article!

You play with a main character (Valkyrie) and deploy six heroes to help you finish off the bosses quickly. With its beautiful pixelated graphics and easy (and incredibly compulsive) play style, this game can easily captivate just about anyone. It did me, so I've decided to decode the saga beyond the heroes' powers and share the best of the best right here.

The best heroes in Endless Grades Pixel Saga

It's only natural to want to know which heroes are the best. So, what better way than to rank them all into an Endless Grades tier list?

Of course, you might know already that most heroes are viable - all of them can be good if they're upgraded enough, and later on, chances are you'll have all the heroes anyway. What is left is to rank them all based on the end-game content and how well they do. The rest is up to you.

If you want to summon more heroes, then you'd better go ahead and claim the latest Endless Grades Pixel Saga codes because you'll get a few pulls from there, too.

So without further ado, let's dive into our Endless Grades tier list! Feel free to use the links below to check out a specific tier you might be curious about.

Original article by Cristina Mesesan. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.