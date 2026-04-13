DC: Dark Legion marks the official Superman Day with new Lost Treasures of Krypton update

DC: Dark Legion is set to celebrate Superman Day 2026 with a new event

The Lost Treasures of Krypton features merge mechanics, and plenty of rewards

Not to mention the debut of base skins and a new character!

DC: Dark Legion, much like Marvel Future Fight or its innumerable other mobile adaptations, draws on a dense history of comic book heroes (and villains). But, the most recognisable is big blue himself, the Boy Scout in chief, Superman. And to celebrate Superman Day 2026 on April 18th, DC: Dark Legion has plenty in store.

The Lost Treasures of Krypton event is set to be an exciting new merge mode, which sees the arrival of a mysterious derelict ship from Superman's home planet of Krypton crash land on Earth. Naturally, it's up to Superman and the rest of the Super Family to make sure its advanced technology doesn't fall into the wrong hands.

Gameplay is relatively simple, as you just merge Kryptonite or cargo containers on the Lost Treasures event board. Doing so earns you points and lucrative rewards, with more merges opening up additional areas of the board to explore and grab rewards in.

Green and mean

Not only that, but there are additional mechanics and content coming in this update. To start, fans of the Batgirl roster will find Orphan (Cassandra Cain, who also recently joined our DC: Dark Legion tier list ) joining the fray, accompanied by a new Legacy Piece for the Superman: Solar Recovery Suit arriving soon after.

Finally, you'll also be able to change up the look of your base with a new system that also grants enhanced attributes. Fittingly for Superman Day, the first new skin to debut this April will be that of Superman's iconic Fortress of Solitude!

Exciting stuff! But it can be tough to stay Ahead of the Game with so much great news out there. And shameless plug aside, it might be that you find Invokers: Titan Legacy is the latest upcoming release we're covering, you can play in soft launch right now!