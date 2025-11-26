DC: Dark Legion ushers in autumn with its Season of Harvest update and new Amazon hero Artemis

A cosy fall festival

Autumn-themed activities led by Swamp Thing and Poison Ivy

Artemis joins the Amazon roster

New mini-events, rewards, and community gifting

DC: Dark Legion has barely finished packing away the Halloween decorations, not to mention last month’s Wonder Woman Day festivities, and it’s already rolling straight into its next seasonal celebration. The game’s first Season of Harvest arrives on November 26th, bringing autumn energy, nature magic, and a brand new Amazon champion to round things out.

That new arrival is Artemis, who joins Wonder Woman, Queen Hippolyta, and Donna Troy within the defence-boosting synergy trait. She’ll prove to be a great fighter for anyone looking to thicken their frontline, and her inclusion further rounds out the Amazon roster right as we wrap up Wonder Woman Day’s celebrations.

The event itself takes a gentler tone, carried by the unlikely duo of Swamp Thing and Poison Ivy as they work to rejuvenate the land and usher in a harvest festival. You’ll earn the Seeds of Plenty event currency and spend it across several themed activities. To start off, Field of Blessings plays out like a magical board game where dice rolls determine your path and rewards.

Harvest Delight focuses on gathering and delivering items to champions celebrating the season. Ivy’s Plant Food centres on the Elemental Tuber, a peculiar botanical concoction that unlocks upgrades and bonuses. And Abundance for All leans into the community spirit by letting you gift Pumpkins to other players in exchange for Nature’s Gift reward boxes.

It’s a nice change of pace for a world that’s arguably always seconds away from disaster. The new hero, activities, and rewards all come wrapped in a layer of autumn warmth. It’s perfect as we near the holiday season.

If you’re planning to jump in, it’s worth grabbing the latest DC: Dark Legion codes, and if you’re trying to figure out whether Artemis earns a spot on your squad, our DC: Dark Legion tier list has you covered!