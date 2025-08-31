DC Dark Legion codes (August 2025)

Use the gift codes for DC Dark Legion to unlock all of your favourite superheroes and villains quickly!

- new code added

This is one of the most engaging strategy/base builder games I've had the pleasure of playing lately, and in all honesty, the fact that it is DC-themed makes everything so much more enjoyable!

I've shared all the latest codes for DC Dark Legion that the developers have released so far. From these gift codes, you will be able to get some free resources and even some exclusive rewards (around special holidays), so you'd better redeem them as soon as they're out because they won't be valid for long! And when you're done with these, take a glance at our tier list for DC Dark Legion, as we have ranked all of the heroes and villains there. No need to thank us, we are just doing what we can for our fellow gamers!

Working DC Dark Legion codes

TeamBat (expires September 27th) (new!)

DC2025PC [PC ONLY CODE]

DCDL999 - 3 World Anvil Fragments, 999 Stimulator, 9999 Chip, 9999 Alloy, 199.9k Dollars

- 3 World Anvil Fragments, 999 Stimulator, 9999 Chip, 9999 Alloy, 199.9k Dollars 1000Leagues - 10 Drones, 5 Planetary Energy Keys, 1 World Anvil Fragment, 1.0M Dollars, 50k Chips, 50k Alloy, 1 AC/DC Shards

- 10 Drones, 5 Planetary Energy Keys, 1 World Anvil Fragment, 1.0M Dollars, 50k Chips, 50k Alloy, 1 AC/DC Shards DC2025 - 199.9k Dollars, 9999 Chips, 9999 Alloy, 9 Source Energy Gems

Expired codes

Ultimate

CoolKidsClub

10k10kTitans

Cheer10k

10kAndJustice (expires July 31st)

10kAndAway (expires July 23rd)

JoinTheCharge (expires July 15th)

10kZoomies

10kFriday

10kYeah

Super10k

10kLooksBright

10kInAFlash

Another10k

10kReturns

Mythic10k

DC5Million

10kIsWonderful

4MDownloads

Legendary10k

10000Forever

10000Counts

FlashTo5000

LeadTheLeague

10kTuesday

Another10k

10kLooksBright

10kInAFlash

MothersLove (Expires May 18th)

1000AndMore

Absolute1000

Speeding1000

over1thousand

LOVEDCDL

1thousandand1

DCDLYOTSNAKE

1thousand

DCDLEVENT

DCDLXMAS

DCDLtest

How to redeem the DC Dark Legion codes?

Step 1 : Tap on your profile picture in the top left corner of the screen.

: Tap on your in the top left corner of the screen. Step 2 : Go to Settings .

: Go to . Step 3 : Go to the Service tab.

: Go to the tab. Step 4 : Select the Redeem Code option.

: Select the option. Step 5: Type in your code, and then hit the Confirm button.

To redeem the codes, just follow these steps:

Codes not working?

How to get more codes for DC Dark Legion?

In case a code doesn't seem to work, there is one thing you can do. Keep in mind that all of the codes are case-sensitive, so you want to type them in exactly as shown! Also, avoid adding any unnecessary spaces because that could also deem the code invalid.Usually, new DC Dark Legion codes are released on the official Discord server. Right now, the best you can do is save this page and check it regularly because we'll add all the new codes here as soon as they're released!

