DC Dark Legion codes (August 2025)
Use the gift codes for DC Dark Legion to unlock all of your favourite superheroes and villains quickly!
| DC: Dark Legion
This is one of the most engaging strategy/base builder games I've had the pleasure of playing lately, and in all honesty, the fact that it is DC-themed makes everything so much more enjoyable! I'll always prefer Batman and Superman over Doctor Strange and Captain America, sue me.
I've shared all the latest codes for DC Dark Legion that the developers have released so far. From these gift codes, you will be able to get some free resources and even some exclusive rewards (around special holidays), so you'd better redeem them as soon as they're out because they won't be valid for long! And when you're done with these, take a glance at our tier list for DC Dark Legion, as we have ranked all of the heroes and villains there. No need to thank us, we are just doing what we can for our fellow gamers!
Working DC Dark Legion codes
- TeamBat (expires September 27th) (new!)
- DC2025PC [PC ONLY CODE]
- DCDL999 - 3 World Anvil Fragments, 999 Stimulator, 9999 Chip, 9999 Alloy, 199.9k Dollars
- 1000Leagues - 10 Drones, 5 Planetary Energy Keys, 1 World Anvil Fragment, 1.0M Dollars, 50k Chips, 50k Alloy, 1 AC/DC Shards
- DC2025 - 199.9k Dollars, 9999 Chips, 9999 Alloy, 9 Source Energy Gems
Expired codes
- Ultimate
- CoolKidsClub
- 10k10kTitans
- Cheer10k
- 10kAndJustice (expires July 31st)
- 10kAndAway (expires July 23rd)
- JoinTheCharge (expires July 15th)
- 10kZoomies
- 10kFriday
- 10kYeah
- Super10k
- 10kLooksBright
- 10kInAFlash
- Another10k
- 10kReturns
- Mythic10k
- DC5Million
- 10kIsWonderful
- 4MDownloads
- Legendary10k
- 10000Forever
- 10000Counts
- FlashTo5000
- LeadTheLeague
- 10kTuesday
- Another10k
- 10kLooksBright
- 10kInAFlash
- MothersLove (Expires May 18th)
- 1000AndMore
- Absolute1000
- Speeding1000
- over1thousand
- LOVEDCDL
- 1thousandand1
- DCDLYOTSNAKE
- 1thousand
- DCDLEVENT
- DCDLXMAS
- DCDLtest
How to redeem the DC Dark Legion codes?To redeem the codes, just follow these steps:
- Step 1: Tap on your profile picture in the top left corner of the screen.
- Step 2: Go to Settings.
- Step 3: Go to the Service tab.
- Step 4: Select the Redeem Code option.
- Step 5: Type in your code, and then hit the Confirm button.
Codes not working?In case a code doesn't seem to work, there is one thing you can do. Keep in mind that all of the codes are case-sensitive, so you want to type them in exactly as shown! Also, avoid adding any unnecessary spaces because that could also deem the code invalid.
How to get more codes for DC Dark Legion?Usually, new DC Dark Legion codes are released on the official Discord server. Right now, the best you can do is save this page and check it regularly because we'll add all the new codes here as soon as they're released!
