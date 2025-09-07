Trails of Cold Steel: NW tier list and a reroll guide

Updated on September 7h, 2025 - Version: 1.3.5 - Latest Additions: Ash Carbide, Ogre Rean, Celine Millstein, Kurt Vander

If you want to know who the best and worst characters are in Trails of Cold Steel: Northern War, you are in the right place. In the next pages, you can find a complete Trails of Cold Steel: NW tier list where we have ranked every character. Also, we've included a small guide to show you how you can perform a reroll if you need to.

There's also our Tribe Nine tier list with a reroll guide, and if you're looking for something a bit different, try this Bloons TD 6 hero tier list.

Now, let's head right into the Trails of Cold Steel: NW and compare our main protagonist Lavi with his pals Martin, Iseria, Talion and others.