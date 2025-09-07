Trails of Cold Steel: NW tier list and a reroll guide
Updated on September 7h, 2025 - Version: 1.3.5 - Latest Additions: Ash Carbide, Ogre Rean, Celine Millstein, Kurt Vander
If you want to know who the best and worst characters are in Trails of Cold Steel: Northern War, you are in the right place. In the next pages, you can find a complete Trails of Cold Steel: NW tier list where we have ranked every character. Also, we've included a small guide to show you how you can perform a reroll if you need to.
Now, let's head right into the Trails of Cold Steel: NW and compare our main protagonist Lavi with his pals Martin, Iseria, Talion and others.
1
S-Tier
|Character
|Emma Millstein (The Hexen Clan), Elie MacDowell (The Special Support Section Assistant), Ries Argent (The Squire), Alex Dudley (The Investigator)
|Ash Carbide, Rean Schwarzer, Emma Millstein, Lloyd Bannings (The Special Support Section Leader), Bleublanc (The Phantom Thief), Ennea (The Sharp), Claire Rieveldt (The Icy Maiden)
|Vita Clotilde (The Abyssal Witch), Elise Schwarzer (The Gale Rapier), Carna (The Righteous Bracer), Olivert Reise Arnor (The Wandering Bard)
|Sigmund Orlando (The Scarlet Ogre), Alisa Reinford (The Reinford Heiress), Alfin Reise Arnor (The Princess of Erebonia)
|Duvalie (The Swift), Jayna Storm, Sara Valestein (The Purple Lightning), Rufus Albarea (The Jade Rook)
|Luciola (The Bewitching Bell), Shirley Orlando (The Sanguine Ogre), Rean Schwarzer (The Ashen Cavalier), Sharon Kreuger (The Severing Eclipse), Juna Crawford (The Justice Tonfa)
|Arianrhod (The Steel Maiden), Arios MacLaine (The Divine Blade of Wind), McBurn (The Blazing Demon), Aurelia (The Golden Rakshasa)
These are the strongest characters. No matter the mode (dungeon, exploration, arena, and so on.), you'll see some combination of these characters in the top teams.
For example, McBurn is one of the most powerful enforcers within Ouroboros. You'll know that if you follow the storyline and he's equally powerful in the game. He's arguably the strongest character currently, with the ability to create and control fire.
Another high-ranking Ouroboros is Arianrhod, and she's also at the top of our Trails of Cold Steel: NW tier list for a good reason. She's usually paired with Sara Valestein and Fie Claussell.
2
A-Tier
|Character
|Kurt Vander, Musse Egret, Laura S. Arseid (The Arseid Style Master), Zin Vathek (The Immovable), Josette Capua (The Capua Scion)
|Walter Kron (The Direwolf), Tio Plato (The Genius Girl),
|Towa Herschel (The Student Council President), Wazy Heimisphere (The Sapphire Testament), Angelica Rogner (The Zero Taito)
|Machias Regnitz (The Legal Inspector), Klaudia von Auslese (The Crown Princess)
|Mueller Vander (The Imperial Army Mayor), Mireille (The Crossbell Guardian Force Lieutenant), Aeolia (The Righteous Bracer)
|Rogan Mugart (The Aurora Phenomenon), Estelle Bright (The Radiant Sun), Agate Crosner (The Heavy Blade)
|Alan Richard (The President of R&A Research), Randy Orlando (The Red Reaper),
|Altina Orion (The Black Rabbit), Scherazard Harvey (The Silver Streak), Renne (The Angel of Slaughter)
|Julia Schwarz (The Royal Army Lieutenant Colonel), Anelace Elfead (The Eight Leaves One Blade User), Fie Claussell (The Sylphid)
|Joshua Bright (The Black Fang), Kevin Graham (The Thousand Hand Guardian), Kilika Rouran (The Flying Swallow)
A-tier characters are the next best thing you can get. I wouldn't recommend investing too much in them since there are plenty of S-tier characters, but they are serviceable nonetheless.
Laura is a borderline S-Tier tank character due to her strong damage absorption and team protection. Her life-leech ability boosts survivability for herself and her allies. She's an overall very solid character throughout all stages of the game.
Julia Schwarz (The Royal Army Lieutenant Colonel) is another solid A-Tier tank with pretty solid damage output.
3
B-Tier
|Character
|Elliot Craig (The Musician), Millium Orion (The White Rabbit), Noel Seeker (The Crossbell Guardian Force Sergeant Major)
|Mariabell Crois, Michel (The Crossbell Branch Receptionist), Lynn (The Righteous Bracer), Garcia Rossi (The Killing Bear)
|Crow Armbrust (The Azure Chevalier), Scott (The Righteous Bracer)
|Maximillian Cid (The Royal Army Colonel), Lechter Arundel (The Scarecrow), Rixia Mao (The Silver)
B-Tier characters are not amazing, but you will use some of them in the earlier stages. Moving forward, you should look to replace them with better options. I wouldn't recommend investing resources in them.
Noel is a B-Tier support character who is situationally useful but not a must-have. Her skills focus on speed and utility, allowing her to manipulate turn order and control combat pace.
4
C-Tier
|Character
|Tita Russell (The Apprentice Engineer), Morgan (The Royal Army General), Toval Randonneur (The Zero Artisan)
|Lavian Winslet, Martin S. Robinson, Iseria Frost
|Grant, Gilbert Stein (The 38th Enhanced Jaeger Commander / The Society Member)
|Ernest Reis (The Demon), Douglas (The Lightning)
|Gareth (The Blitz), Talion Drake, Northern Jaegers
|Mishy, Red Constellation, Imperial Army
These are the lowest-ranking characters in the game. They are just fillers that you might have to use in the early levels. For the time being, just ignore them and don't invest any of your resources in them.
Before you go, keep in mind that new character releases might shift the meta, so we will have to adjust our Trails of Cold: Northern War tier list accordingly. Check back on this page from time to time to stay up to date with the latest power rankings.
5
How to perform a reroll
If the first 10 free draws are not what you were hoping, don't worry about it, you can try again. Here's how:
- Make sure to log with a Guest account.
- Play through the tutorial until you unlock the summon characters function.
- At this point, you should use every currency that you might have to summon as many characters as you can.
- After you are done summoning, check our tier list to see if the characters you pulled are good or not.
- If the characters are not the ones you hoped for, tap on your profile icon and go to settings.
- Scroll all the way down and go back to the title.
Tap on the "Data Clear" option and repeat the process. Once you get the characters that you want, bind your account to your email and continue playing. Happy days!
