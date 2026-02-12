DC: Dark Legion ushers in the season of love with the new Valentine's event with Aphrodite

Divine romance > Cosmic dread

Who says superheroes don’t have time for love? DC: Dark Legion is jumping fully into the Valentine’s spirit with a limited-time event starting February 12th, bringing Aphrodite into the spotlight and turning the battlefield into something a little more… affectionate than usual.

At the centre of the event is Donna Troy, who joins as the featured champion, guiding you through Aphrodite’s trials. Instead of straightforward combat missions, you’ll be moving across Aphrodite’s Arena, a board-style challenge where each step can lead to either rewards, encounters, or unexpected detours.

It’s a softer change of pace for Dark Legion, as relentless clashes are swapped for feels during this season of love. If you’re wondering whether Donna Troy deserves a permanent spot in your lineup after this, it might be worth taking a look at our DC: Dark Legion tier list to see how she stacks up.

The event branches out into several smaller activities, too. Field of Love tiles open up special zones where every movement drops gifts, while the Magic Mirror spaces let you build affinity with certain champions by offering the right items.

There’s also a social angle through Share the Love, encouraging daily tasks and gift exchanges with friends, which feels oddly fitting for a universe usually filled with cosmic threats and brooding heroes.

Progress far enough along the board, and you’ll reach Love’s Peak, where Aphrodite grants the Eros’s Arrow skill – a new ability designed to push Donna further along her path and unlock more event rewards.

The Valentine’s event runs for a limited time, so it’s a good excuse to check back in even if you’ve taken a break from the Legion. And before you jump into Aphrodite’s Arena, don’t forget to grab the latest DC: Dark Legion codes because free resources always make the path to love a little smoother.