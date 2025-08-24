GrandChase codes (August 2025)

- checked for codes

If you've been a long-time fan of classic gacha JRPGs, you've probably heard about GrandChase. It's one of those games that will hook you in with its never-ending content and adorable new characters that are released every so often. I'm assuming you agree, since you're on this page.

To make things even better, I've found the latest GrandChase codes, since the developers have finally added a code redemption option, which lets all of us claim even more exclusive rewards (like hero summon tickets or avatars).

Active GrandChase coupon codes

GCMNEPTEON - Royal Summon Ticket x10

- Royal Summon Ticket x10 GCMLIRE - 1,000 Gems, 30 Lire(S) Pet, Gold Boost (1 Day), EXP Boost (1 Day), Expedition Rewards 2x Buff (1 Day)

1,000 Gems, 30 Lire(S) Pet, Gold Boost (1 Day), EXP Boost (1 Day), Expedition Rewards 2x Buff (1 Day) GCMVICE - 10 Royal Hero Summon Tickets, 1 Story of Flowing Stars coupon, 125 Vice Growth Cubes, 1 Vice Avatar Select Ticket

Expired codes

GCMELESIS

GCMBASTET

GCMDEIA

How to redeem GrandChase codes?

Step 1 : Open the Menu (top right corner).

: Open the (top right corner). Step 2 : Go to Options .

: Go to . Step 3 : Tap on the (?) question mark next to Option in the top left corner of the screen.

: Tap on the next to Option in the top left corner of the screen. Step 4: Type in your coupon code, and then hit Click.

To redeem the codes, simply follow the steps below. It's a lot easier than you think!

The process is incredibly simple, but it takes a while to find it, especially if you're like me and you're used to finding the code redemption button somewhere in the options or account settings.

All the rewards will be sent to your in-game mail, so you can claim them from there. I believe they can be claimed for up to 7 days after you first redeem them.

