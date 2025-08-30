One Piece Grand Arena codes (August 2025)

One Piece finally has an officially licensed Roblox game. It’s called One Piece Grand Arena, and it’s live globally for everyone to enjoy! Bandai Namco announced the game way back in August 2024, and it’s now finally live!

Players go head-to-head in a 20-player battle royale to earn the highest bounty and become the King of the Pirates. While duking it out, you can transform into some iconic One Piece characters and use their powers to defeat others and plunder their treasure.

You know, the usual pirate stuff!

But piracy isn’t the only way of building wealth in this Roblox game. By redeeming the latest One Piece Grand Arena codes, you can snag some premium freebies, build wealth, and boost your character skills. We'll keep the list updated; this isn't a one-time thing, so you can revisit every week and see if new gifts are available.

Active One Piece Grand Arena codes

GrandArena2024 - Whitebeard’s Cape and Double EXP (15 Min) Drink

Expired codes

There are no expired codes.

How to redeem codes in One Piece Grand Arena?

Launch One Piece Grand Arena.

On the Lobby screen, tap on the coupon icon in the top-right corner of your screen.

screen, tap on the coupon icon in the top-right corner of your screen. Type in the code you want to redeem.

Hit Enter!

Pay attention to the capitalisation of every code you type in, or you might not get the reward. If the code is active, the respective reward will instantly be added to your inventory.

How to get more codes?

Codes for Roblox games are usually released when the game crosses certain milestones. And being the only officially licensed One Piece game on Roblox, One Piece Grand Arena will certainly cross a few.

When that happens, we might get new One Piece Grand Arena codes in the official Discord server. Alternatively, you can bookmark our page and visit every now and then to see an updated list of all active codes.

Original article by Shah Zaib, updated by Shaun Walton.