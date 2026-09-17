Dave the Diver splashes onto mobile for a Sushi-making, undersea-exploring adventure

Time for a splashdown in Dave the Diver as you leap into a magical underwater world

Hunt down fish and serve them up at your friend Bancho's hectic sushi restaurant

Discover a strange underwater civilisation, battle monsters and make unexpected friends!

One of the most anticipated mobile games of the year is here, as Dave the Diver finally splashes down on mobile. Mintrocket's hit indie-like is now available to purchase on iOS and Android, boasting all currently available DLC for the main version, as well as the In The Jungle expansion as a separate purchase.

Dave the Diver has you step into the flippers of the titular SCUBA diver. Agreeing to help out your friend Bancho with his new sushi restaurant, you'll explore the enormous Blue Hole and hunt down all manner of fish with your speargun. Ranging from humble tuna all the way up to man-eating sharks.

Serve, sushi, serve!

Of course, the fun doesn't end there because at the end of each day you'll head back up to the surface and pull double duty as a server at Bancho's restaurant. You'll have to rush back and forth, keeping customers fed and topped up with green tea, all while Bancho whips up new dishes based on your catches.

And of course, all this is wrapped around a delectable little story with plenty of action, absurdity and just a few heartwarming moments for you to enjoy. Yeah, as you've probably guessed, I'm already a fan of the game myself! And Dave the Diver also made it onto our latest list of new mobile games to try this week, to boot.

Dave the Diver has already proven to be a surprising success in China, with over 500k copies sold on mobile. It may seem like a drop in the bucket, especially for a country as big as China, but Dave the Diver's success in a place more used to free-to-play games is very notable.

Who knows, maybe it'll even grab a spot on one of our end-of-year lists? Be sure to check out our already available, constantly growing list of the best mobile games of 2026 (so far) to see what kind of competition Dave the Diver is up against!