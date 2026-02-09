Dave the Diver makes its mobile debut with its Chinese release ahead of global launch

Dive in!

Dave the Diver makes its mobile debut today in China ahead of global release

The region-specific version has already accrued over a million pre-registrations

Dave the Diver puts you in the shoes of the titular scuba diver who helps save his friend's restaurant

One of the more curious stories to cross my desk so far this year has been Dave the Diver's debut on mobile. This hotly anticipated new arrival is set to arrive on iOS and Android, and indeed already has in one market, as Dave the Diver releases in China!

Yes, Chinese players will be the first in the world to get their hands on Mintrocket's iconic faux-indie hit. With over a million players having pre-ordered it on both mobile and PC, it also snatched the number one spot on popular storefront TapTap in terms of pre-registrations, too.

If you don't already know Dave the Diver well, first of all, welcome back from your coma, and second of all, here are the basics. In Dave the Diver, you play the titular scuba diver, who's enlisted by his friend Bancho to help acquire ingredients for his sushi restaurant from the enormous Blue Hole.

Dial D-for-Dave

Of course, the gameplay is far from that straightforward, with everything from survival mechanics to restaurant management and beyond. Dave the Diver has been a major breakthrough hit for both Mintrocket and Nexon, even if its credentials as an indie title have been hotly contested.

Still, it's interesting to see China, a place which until recently was seen as quite restrictive for overseas imports, opening its doors wide for Dave the Diver. This version will be a special adaptation developed by X.D. Network (no relation to Heartopia's XD Games), while the global release is slated to arrive sometime later in 2026.

