Where Winds Meet lets you finally face down a key villain in the Hidden Mountain Finale

Where Winds Meet is introducing the finale of its Hidden Mountain arc

Take on none other than Qinye, the mastermind behind the destruction of your settlement

And step into a brand-new extraction mode for a wuxia twist on a shooter classic

Where Winds Meet and its wuxia, martial arts action hews close to many of the tropes associated with the genre. Hidden sects, mysterious abilities, fantastical backdrops and, of course, a bloody path to revenge. And with the launch of the Hidden Mountain finale, it may finally be time to serve that dish cold.

That's because the Hidden Mountain finale for Where Winds Meet will not just mark the climax of this story arc; it will also see you finally able to take on Qinye, the villain who masterminded the destruction of your home and loved ones. All this, and the climactic revelation of the secrets behind the Skyward City too.

Fist, meet face

Version 2.2 will also introduce two new campaigns through the Ruins of the Skyward City and the Final Direction, with the former offering aerial action while the latter has you facing down the Mohist Sect and its mechanical abilities in a massive boss battle. Definitely two challenges you'll want to prep for by checking out our Where Winds Meet weapons tier list

Meanwhile, on September 23rd, Where Winds Meet offers an interesting new mode to play. Dubbed Wuxia Extraction, the Transdust Ruins sees you delving into the deserts alongside up to two other players, and battling it out in classic martial arts fashion to retrieve rare treasures.

The climax of the underlying story that has arguably defined Where Winds Meet is sure to be an interesting one for fans. Although I'm sceptical that what people who play Where Winds Meet are looking for is an extraction shooter-style mode. Still, I could be wrong; we'll just have to see how it all pans out for Where Winds Meet's new version 2.2 update!

In the meantime, if you're looking for more great games to play, then you're in luck because there's more coming to mobile every week. Why not check out our latest feature covering the five new mobile games to try this week for a small snapshot?