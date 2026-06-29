Dave the Diver opens pre-registration on iOS and Android

Dave the Diver has opened pre-registration for iOS and Android

It sees the exciting undersea action of Mintrocket's hit game come to mobile

Dive in, take on perilous foes and help keep Bancho's sushi restaurant running

One of the biggest indie (or at least indie-adjacent) hits in recent years has been Mintrocket's Dave the Diver, an exciting and oftentimes delicious undersea adventure. And soon you'll be able to get your hands on it for mobile as pre-registration for Dave the Diver opens on iOS and Android with a projected release for this August!

Dave the Diver follows, well, the titular character who takes to the ocean to fish for fresh ingredients for his friend Bancho's newly opened sushi restaurant. Of course, given this is the miraculous Blue Hole where every conceivable species is located in one place, there are definitely stranger things afoot than just seafood.

China-first

Dave the Diver originally hit mobile over in China and managed to make quite a mark, especially for a premium release. But with its mixture of undersea adventure and Diner Dash-style minigames, when you're serving at Bancho's restaurant, it shouldn't be surprising that so many players have dipped their toes in.

Personally, I'm a big fan of Dave the Diver, and I'm equally excited to see it make its way to mobile. From what screenshots we've now seen, it looks as if it'll maintain the same aspect ratio and lush visuals of the original as a fully realised port of the PC version.

Even better, if you're unsure as to whether you'll like Dave the Diver, you can have a go at it without paying a cent with a free-to-try model. Dive into the opening for free and see whether Dave the Diver is serving up something fresh or if it smells deceptively fishy.

In the meantime, if you want to keep up with other top releases like Dave the Diver on mobile, you're in the right place. Just have a gander at our list of the best mobile games of 2026 (so far), where we collate the newest and greatest releases hitting mobile this year!