Postknight 2 makes a splash with Caldemount's annual water festival plus a special fan art contest

Score Fontana Wave tokens and trade for rewards

Play mini-games at Eolin's Plaza

Flaunt your fan art at the Fontana Fair

Water Wonder season still underway

In case you missed it, Kurechii has launched a fun-filled water festival within Postknight 2 to help you beat the heat this season. In particular, Caldemount's annual water festival will run until April 30th for you to splash into, along with some themed mini-games you can try your hand at over at Eolin's Plaza.

In the latest update for Postknight 2, you can look forward to besting everyone else's record as you climb to the top of the Prism citizens' charts to score Fontana Wave tokens. These, in turn, can be used to redeem limited-time fashion items, as well as food and drinks as a reward for all your hard work.

The Water Wonder season is also still underway with four more days left. Spending your Fashion Tickets will give you a higher chance to score Water Wonder and Sealkie fashion sets, so best get on it while you can.

???? Creative minds needed at #FontanaFair ???? ! Design a booth at the Fontana Fair, run by your favourite bond, in our latest Fan-Art Contest! Submit your booth design to our Discord for a chance to win fabulous prizes!#Postknight2 #Kurechii #RPG #WaterFest #Festivities #FanArt pic.twitter.com/NNMUfeGZ5u — Postknight (@PlayPostknight) April 11, 2024

Finally, the Fontana Fair is calling for you to share your creative chops as you design a booth at the fair within the Fan-Art Contest over on Discord . This will run until May 10th, so there's still some time left to show off your skills!

If you're just starting to get your feet wet, why not take a look at our handy Postknight 2 guide to figure out which divisions you should aim for?

And in the meantime, if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out Postknight 2 on the App Store and on Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the update's vibes and visuals.