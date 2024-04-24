Dawncaster launches Thornwind Pass and Frostwind Pass in latest update

Brave the icy cold into the unknown

New narrative and cards

Fresh bosses to challenge

Quality-of-life improvements

In case you missed it, Wanderlost Interactive has launched an exciting new update for Dawncaster, where you can sink your teeth into a new story update among other improvements. In particular, the roguelike deckbuilder has launched a free story update for the Frostwind Pass where you can put your combat prowess to the test.

In the latest update for Dawncaster, you can also look forward to diving into a full Thornwind Pass experience as you discover a fresh narrative and new cards to experiment with. The patch also comes with new bosses that will challenge your card-battling skills, as well as new talents you can discover as you venture out into the icy peaks.

Of course, along with the update also comes welcome bug fixes and corrections on typos, along with enhancements to the screenreader UI and other quality-of-life improvements.

In case you're not familiar with the game, Dawncaster is a premium roguelike deck-builder boasting more than 900 handcrafted cards that lead to near-endless strategic combinations. Because it's a premium title, you can expect no pesky microtransactions that bog down your gameplay - and I personally had an absolute blast with this deck-builder myself. If you're curious about how it all went down, you can take a look at my Dawncaster review to get an idea!

In the meantime, if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out Dawncaster on the App Store and on Google Play. It's a premium title that costs $4.99 a pop or your local equivalent.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.