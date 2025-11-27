Crystal of Atlan marks its half-anniversary with new class, Glaciette and a blizzard of free rewards

Enjoy this frosty new class

Glaciette is a Cryo DPS Puppeteer branch with a marionette partner

Limited-time boosting events and free rewards are available until December 3rd

December and January bring seasonal festivals, Christmas cosmetics, and a new story

Crystal of Atlan has been busy since launching in May, with collabs with the likes of One-Pun Man, Digimon, and even B.Duck. Now, the magic-punk MMO is officially celebrating its half-anniversary, and it’s doing so with a brand new class branch, a stack of free gifts, and a content roadmap that seems determined to keep 2026 just as packed.

Leading the charge, Glaciette, the newest branch of the Puppeteer. If the name sounds icy, that’s intentional. She’s a mid-range Cryo DPS with a stylish dual-combat setup that lets her chain attacks with her deadly marionette partner, Mephisto. The pair fight almost like a choreographed duo, often leaving enemies regretting their decision to take them on.

To kick off her debut, a round of Glaciette-focused boosting events starts on November 27th. Daily check-ins through the Frostbind Journal hand out things like a Pink Adventure Insignia Bag and a +13 Voucher, while Frost Whispers piles on bonus XP and coins specifically for anyone levelling her.

There’s also the Pirouetting Frost questline, which feeds you Psychic Essence and levels up the Frozen Azure Codex for extra rewards. In short, if you want to main Glaciette, the MMO is rolling out the blue carpet.

This update also marks Crystal of Atlan’s half-anniversary, and the celebrations run until December 3rd. Everyone gets the Joyful Beats emote and the Spectacular Drumroll avatar frame just for logging in.

Beyond all that, the roadmap for upcoming content definitely caught my eye. December brings the Silver Snowbrush Festival, tied to Isfyr traditions and bundled with seasonal cosmetics, including Christmas outfits and mounts.

Then January kicks things up a notch with the Level 70 Sandstorm Journey update: a new story chapter (Floating Settlement), the co-op dungeon Duskfeather Lair, new high-tier gear, and the SS-grade Welkin Oath outfit set.

With Crystal of Atlan promising an action-packed few months, now might be the best time to redeem these Crystal of Atlan codes to fill up your stash!