Crystal of Atlan introduces gravity-defying new areas to explore in Sandstorm Journey update

You're mad, Max

Crystal of Atlan offers a new sand-strewn landscape in the new Floating Settlement

Take on the level 70 Duskfeather Lair dungeon that will test you whether solo or in co-op

And take a look at the stunning new Welkin Oath Azure Crystal outfit

When it comes to exploring stereotypically sandy locations, you usually know what you're in for when it comes to fantasy. Genshin Impact often gets it in the neck for its weirdly non-committal takes on different regions inspired by the real-world. But Crystal of Atlan sidesteps this entirely with a very novel take on their desert region.

For one, Crystal of Atlan's latest update, Sandstorm Journey, sees the introduction of a gravity-defying new region called the Floating Settlement, which rises above the desert below. Fittingly for the magicpunk (their words, not mine) setting of Crystal of Atlan, there's a lot of clear Mad Max, post-apocalyptic influence here.

You'll be able to get an intimate look at what this new area has to offer in the latest level 70 dungeon, Duskfeather Lair. With options for players to take it on in Solo, Story, Elite and Legend modes, there are great rewards on offer for those who complete it, such as the Blackfeather Taboo Ring and level 65 Epic Gear. Check out our Crystal of Atlan tier list to find the best classes for this task!

I can show you the world

Duskfeather Lair itself is intended as a co-op dungeon, but as you might've guessed, since it hits the peak of what's achievable, this update also introduces a new level cap. Go beyond level 70 with the new breakthrough system, and you might just be able to take it on yourself.

In the meantime, there are numerous other additions, such as the Welkin Oath Azure Crystal outfit that's hotly touted in press releases and news. But there are many more reasons, such as the new mentorship program for new and veteran players, to check in and see what this update has to offer.

In the meantime, if you fancy trying something a little newer, you can always see what we've picked for our latest feature covering the five new mobile games to try this week!