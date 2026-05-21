Toram Online partners with popular anime series Let This Grieving Soul Retire for new collab

Toram Online is teaming up with popular anime Let This Grieving Soul Retire

Fans can dress up as their favourite characters, including Krai Andrey

The collab includes a new photo contest and a limited-time boss battle

Anime partnerships are nothing new to the world of mobile. But they're always worth noting if only because they can introduce you to the strange and oftentimes wacky world of Japan's most famous cultural export. Case in point, Toram Online's upcoming collab with Let This Grieving Soul Retire!

Let This Grieving Soul Retire is one of those odd crop of fantasy anime that focuses on a reluctant hero. In this case, Krai Andrey is a reluctant hero whose ambitions of being a great treasure hunter have gone unfulfilled. Unfortunately, he just so happens to fall into being one of the best leaders of your typical fantasy guild ever. So retirement is strictly out of the question.

It's a silly premise, but it makes for a reward-packed collab. Both Krai and companion Tino will be available as limited-time avatars, accompanied by a special boss battle drawn from the series itself. The collab will last from May 28th to July 30th and feature a number of special events.

Let this grieving writer retire

Back in my day... Alright, I won't complain about modern anime, especially since this upcoming collaboration looks to be packed with plenty for Toram Online players to earn. And for said anime series, it might just snag a few new fans who'll be interested in watching it.

As for other in-game events, keep an eye out for the new pet 'Drink' (yes, really) and an upcoming photo competition offering rewards for your in-game artistry. Not to mention avatars based on other fan-favourite characters from the series as part of this special collab!

Meanwhile, if you're looking for other great options to play right now on mobile, our latest weekly feature has you covered. The five new mobile games to try this week collect some of the most interesting launches from the last seven days for you to try!