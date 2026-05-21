State of Survival teams up with The King of Fighters XV for a new crossover event

Mai and B. Jenet arrive

State of Survival adds The King of Fighters XV crossover

Mai Shiranui and B. Jenet join as playable heroes

Multiple modes include boss fights, puzzles, and PvP variations

FunPlus knows a fair bit about throwing fighters into a zombie apocalypse and seeing what happens. The King of Fighters XV heads to State of Survival this time, and as always, you're dropped straight into the action.

Mai Shiranui and B. Jenet are in a GigaCorp tournament that runs as expected for a while, then the eliminated fighters start mutating. I’m not even surprised at this point… Then the arena falls apart, and old rivals end up working together to figure out what GigaCorp’s been doing behind the scenes. Given you're playing a game about surviving the world, it tracks.

Both characters show up as playable heroes, with Standard and Special Operative versions. They slot into your existing roster and build on what you’ve already got, so it just folds into your current lineup.

The modes are where things get a bit all over the place. You’ve got boss fights, solo runs, and story missions. Then it veers off into a timed jigsaw puzzle, a match-3 with PvE and PvP, tile-matching, a Monster Hunter mode (not that one) where you’re farming zombies for points, and even a rock-paper-scissors PvP setup where you pick actions each round and chip away at HP.

It doesn’t really settle into one idea for long, but that’s likely the point here. Drop in, pick up whatever’s on offer, take what you need, and move on. Some of it you’ll run through for the rewards. Other bits sit closer to how it all usually plays. There’s enough going on that it doesn’t just feel like busywork.

There’s also a browser event running alongside it on May 22nd, where sharing and inviting friends get you crossover items. Even if you're coming back after a while, you’re still eligible to bring these goodies home.

Before you dive in, grab the latest State of Survival codes to get a head start.