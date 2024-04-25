Cooking Wonderland Global is a restaurant sim-infused gacha game, out now

The game is set to hit storefronts on iOS and Android

Cooking Wonderland Global is a newly discovered game out now for iOS and Android

Build up your restaurant, collect partners and discover recipes

What's this mix of gacha and mini-games got to offer? Let's find out...

A relatively obscure cooking game is set to roll out worldwide. Cooking Wonderland Global is the aptly named restaurant simulation game currently popping up on our radar after this game made its English-language debut. Although there's not much we know about it yet, take a look at what Cooking Wonderland Global has to offer and maybe you'll find that it's for you.

Seeming to offer your standard mix of gacha collection, restaurant-building and menu cultivating, Cooking Wonderland Global owes a lot more to other gacha RPGs than stuff like Diner Dash. In Cooking Wonderland Global you set out to renovate a run-down restaurant in a fantastical world, collecting recipes, completing mini-games and recruiting partners to help you run your restaurant from a wide variety of fairy-tale icons.

You can check out Cooking Wonderland Global via the iOS App Store or Google Play now.

We often find a variety of games popping onto our radar, and Cooking Wonderland Global is one of them. Although not new by any means we have to admit that the game looks competently made and is probably a good bit of fun, unfortunately, we don't have much to go by in the way of promotional material. You can check out the trailer above, and if Cooking Wonderland Global's mix of cutesy-aesthetic, minigames and gacha collection looks appealing to you, then check it out!

As for other games on the cards at the moment we'd be remiss not to point out our list of the best mobile games of 2024 (so far). Or our newest list of the most anticipated mobile games of the year! Both of these cover newly released and upcoming titles from a wide variety of genres, meaning you're sure to find something that's in your wheelhouse!