Cozy Caravan set to hit full speed as it makes its Apple Arcade debut

Cozy!

Cozy Caravan journeys out of early access and releases on Apple Arcade today

Journey alongside your friend Bubba to explore a cosy countryside

Make and sell your goods to its various quaint inhabitants

While the cosy genre has had something of a bad rap over the years for being escapist fantasy, I don't think it's fair to write it off that flippantly. Certainly, we all need to take some time off to recharge our batteries, and Cozy Caravan might just be what you need for that!

As you may remember, considering we covered it near the end of last year, Cozy Caravan sees you taking on the role of a humble trader travelling around a rural countryside on a wagon drawn by a bee. It's as twee as you can get, but perhaps that's its main selling point.

However, don't expect a simple walking simulator. Accompanied by your best friend, Bubba, you'll be creating your own goods to sell to the inhabitants of this fantastical world. And to celebrate the 1.0 release as it journeys out of early access, there'll be plenty for you to jump into.

Let's get whimsical

Such as? Well, the Whizz Bang Fair, for one, which comes alongside a suite of new customisation features and quests for you to undertake. And there's even some bonuses promised for those of you jumping in via Apple Arcade.

It's funny that just now we also covered Hello Kitty Island Adventure, another release in the cosy genre that's made a splash despite only being available on mobile via Apple Arcade. It'll be interesting to see how well Cozy Caravan does, and whether it manages to rise to the same lofty heights as the Sanrio-fueled vehicle, no pun intended.

And of course, as I pointed out in the last news piece, there's plenty out there for those of you who want to embrace that agrarian lifestyle on mobile. Simply dig into our list of the best mobile games like Stardew Valley for those that match the best-in-class release.