You want to expand your cat roster, but you also want to put together a team made of some of the strongest, most interesting cats in The Battle Cats? Then look no further, because our Battle Cats tier list will give you all the information you need. In this game, you can collect hundreds of cats, but only deploy a handful of them onto your team, and then into battle.

If you want to find out who the best cats are, then our article will give you everything there is to know. We've listed the cats based on their rarities, with the Uber Cats at the top, and then the common ones all the way to the bottom. Before we dive into the Battle Cats tier list though, let's cover some of the more important aspects of the game.

The Battle Cats Uber tier list - why are they so important?

Uber cats are the rarest of all the cats available in-game, and they can have rather unique abilities. They are also extremely strong, and way above the other cat types in terms of strength. The tier list of Uber cats will rank every single one of them based on the current meta, so if the one you own is not in the S+ tier, worry not - it's still super strong and way above the Super Rare cats and below (so you can use it and upgrade it as you wish).

Each cat specialises in specific feats, such as area damage, single target damage, immunity to specific negative effects, and a lot more - you get the idea. That will make them more (or less) ideal for specific types of content. You should always pay attention to these since they can greatly affect the way a stage is playing out.

We've also ranked the other cats below, so if you're eager to check them and their ranking out, then let's dive right in!

Use the quick links below to find The Battle Cats tier list you're interested in: