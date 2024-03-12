CookieRun: Witch’s Castle is celebrating its upcoming launch with a special YouTube showcase

Blast blocks with your favourite Cookies

Launching March 15th

Join the social media contest to win prizes

Devsisters has announced a special launching showcase for CookieRun: Witch’s Castle, treating players to an exciting first look into the upcoming puzzle game. In particular, you can tune into the official YouTube channel at 10:00 AM (GMT+9) today, March 12th - and if you're an eagle-eyed fan, you might even score a special CRK & CRO coupon code.

In CookieRun: Witch’s Castle, you're tasked with clearing levels by blasting away at blocks and tiles as you team up with fan-fave Cookies to uncover the mysteries of the Witch's Castle. You'll need to take advantage of the special boosters you encounter along the way, as well as conjure up some exciting combinations to maximise your blasting power. The title also offers its own narrative where you'll meet old and new friends. Plus, you can decorate different rooms with cosy interiors during your downtime too.

CookieRun: Witch’s Castle is expected to launch on March 15th, so you don't have to wait too long until it's out. For now, if you're looking to test your puzzle skills some more, why not take a look at our list of the best puzzle games on Android to get your fill?

If you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can still do so by pre-registering on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. There's a social media contest going on right now where a Witch's Castle Art Book is up for grabs.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals as well.