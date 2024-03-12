Devil Tales: Idle RPG adds an adorable devil-ised twist to fairy tale characters, now open for pre-registration on Android

Reimagined character designs for popular fairy tale characters

Collect 3D heroes

Reap offline rewards

In case you missed it, Gameberry Studio has opened pre-registration sign-ups for Devil Tales: Idle RPG, letting players get first dibs on the quirky title as soon as it's launched. Featuring stylised aesthetics and adorable devil-ised versions of popular fairy tale characters, the 3D collection RPG tasks you with saving the land of Kamang from a malevolent force.

In Devil Tales: Idle RPG, you can look forward to collecting a wide variety of heroes to help you rescue the princess against evil forces. What's cool is that these characters will likely look all too familiar to you especially if you're a fan of classic fairy tales, as while the heroes all sport a similar black-blob-with-a-single-eye look, their outfits will instantly make you recognise them at first glance.

For instance, there's a character sporting Snow White's good ol' hairdo and dress, along with a puppet-esque boy with a long wooden nose that just screams Pinocchio. It also seems like you can venture into the world of Alice in Wonderland and even encounter Ursula underwater along the way.

Given that the game is an idle RPG, you can reap rewards even when you're offline for quick progression without the hardcore grind. If that's something you'd love to have more of within your mobile device, why not take a look at our list of the best idle RPGs on Android to get your fill?

If you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by pre-registering for Devil Tales: Idle RPG on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals as well.