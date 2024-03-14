5 new mobile games to try this week - March 14th, 2024
Fresh mobile picks you should give a go this week
Who doesn't love new games? We certainly do - there's just something about the exhilaration of a new title you can't wait to dive into, as the loading screen pops up and you enter a brave new world.
Of course, new mobile games are a dime a dozen these days, and who has the time to scour the iPhone, iPad and/or Android stores to catch the latest title that drops? This is exactly why we've gathered a quick list of 5 new mobile games you should try this week, from undiscovered indie gems to high-profile AAA masterpieces.
By the way, if you've got an unquenchable thirst for curated games you can obsess over each week, be sure to check out our NEW WEEKLY MOBILE GAMES hub, or join our lively community on Twitter or Discord.
Let's get on with it!
1
Dune Imperium Digital
If you just can't get enough of sowing seeds of discord among the Great Houses, you can try your hand at Dune: Imperium Digital in a battle to gain control of Arrakis. Given that it's based on the award-winning board game, you can expect plenty of challenges that will test your leadership skills across this popular sci-fi universe - political intrigue, betrayal, and plenty of Spice included.
The game lets you play against AI locally, or online versus other players in an interesting mix of deck-building and worker placement. You'll need to strategise how to survive a series of ten rounds with new Conflicts on each one, so you'd best be at the top of your game if you don't want to end up as a sandworm snack.
2
Adventure To Fate Lost Island
Pixel-art games no doubt have an unmistakable appeal, but Adventure To Fate Lost Island takes it up a notch by throwing full accessibility into the mix. With support for VoiceOver on iOS, the retro-inspired RPG allows visually impaired gamers to enjoy an epic quest to save the world across hundreds of hours of content.
The indie title also boasts an engaging turn-based combat scheme, with over 600 items to craft and loot, 12 Classes and 10 Races to choose from, and more than 20 Pets to aid you on your journey. You'll definitely need them if you're going up against the 300 types of monsters lurking around every corner.
3
Paragon Pioneers 2
Nothing like an adorable little city-builder to make you feel like an omniscient deity. Paragon Pioneers tasks you with the heavy responsibility of building your own settlements from scratch across customisable islands, all while keeping the citizens at your mercy happy and satisfied.
Apart from the challenges of conquering various realms to expand your empire, you'll also have to manage delicate production chains to keep everything up and running - thankfully, your progress keeps chugging along even when you're not actively playing, so you can focus on upgrading your capacities across deep research trees. Who would've thought a simple melody for the sailors would boost stacking efficiency by 30 per cargo hold?
4
CookieRun: Witch’s Castle
How did GingerBrave even come to be, and why are these Cookies sentient in the first place? CookieRun: Witch’s Castle walks you through all that and more across a colourful puzzle adventure game, letting you tap-to-blast your way out of the titular castle towards your freedom.
In the latest addition to the popular CookieRun franchise, you'll explore the witch's castle, encounter new Cookies, and watch it all play out in vivid animated scenes. You can also prettify the castle as you explore its empty rooms. Just be wary of what's lurking around the corner - you might even chance upon a grumpy feline foe along the way.
5
Vroomies
Racing games are often a test of your quick steering reflexes, but for Vroomies, you'll need to bring your A-game when it comes to precision tapping too. Adorable game title aside, this lovely minimalist racer also tests your inner rhythm as you'll have to swipe over circles and tap over squares.
Once you've gotten the hang of the controls, you can try your hand at the four Championships to flex your skills, or unlock the various Challenges where you can give your Upgrades a test run. There are 11 tracks to race on as well, and the best part of it all is that the game is entirely free.