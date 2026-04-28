Cookie Run: OvenSmash Rye Cookie best build & guide

A strong DPS is always essential in any MOBA, and with our Rye Cookie best build guide, you can take your enemies down before they even realise what's happening!

Rye Cookie is a damage dealer through and through. She's the one chasing after Chili Pepper Cookie, and her kit is designed to absolutely obliterate enemies in range. Her flurry of attacks works really well in some game modes!

Our Rye Cookie guide should help you pick her ideal Power Biscuits, and give you all the information you need about her!

About Rye Cookie

Role : Marksman

: Marksman Rarity: Common

Stats per level (1-11)

Level HP ATK 1 3,550 310 2 3,676 321 3 3,803 332 4 3,930 343 5 4,057 354 6 4,184 365 7 4,311 376 8 4,438 387 9 4,565 398 10 4,692 409 11 4,819 420

Rye Cookie's skills

Basic attack

Twin Pistols: Fires bullets forward, dealing damage to enemies.

Special

Bounty Chase : Charges in the designated direction, dealing damage to enemies.

: Charges in the designated direction, dealing damage to enemies. Bounty Trail : Charges in the designated direction, dealing damage to enemies and gaining 1.0 Basic Attack stack(s).

: Charges in the designated direction, dealing damage to enemies and gaining 1.0 Basic Attack stack(s). Bounty Hunter: Charges in the designated direction, dealing damage to enemies and briefly increasing ATK for 7.0 sec.

Ultimate

Showdown Time : Fires dual pistols in a straight line for 2.0 sec, dealing continuous damage to enemies. Can move during the skill.

: Fires dual pistols in a straight line for 2.0 sec, dealing continuous damage to enemies. Can move during the skill. Sweep 'Em Clean : Fires dual pistols in a cone for 2.0 sec, dealing continuous damage to enemies. Can move during the skill.

: Fires dual pistols in a cone for 2.0 sec, dealing continuous damage to enemies. Can move during the skill. Hot Pursuit: Fires dual pistols in a straight line for 2.0 sec, dealing continuous damage to enemies. Can move during the skill and gains increased MOV SPD.

Best build for Rye Cookie

Character Power Biscuits Basic Special Ultimate Twin Pistols Bounty Hunter Sweep 'Em Clean Passive Lv. 8 Passive Lv. 10 HP Boost Special Skill CDR

A bounty hunter in these here parts, sporting a shiny badge and all that. The Wild Gun, they call'er. Folks say she's been roaming far and wide, huntin' down the redhead who raided the wheat granary.

Rye Cookie - play style & strategies

Rye Cookie's kit is fairly straightforward. You need to mind your positioning, and never try to take hits head-on. You want to keep your distance, preferably hiding in the shrubs and taking enemies by surprise.

All in all, she is fairly easy to play - her damage can be pretty serious if an enemy is caught in her Ultimate, but you need to be mindful of Basic attacks.

For a more well-balanced lineup, take a gander at our Cookie Run: OvenSmash tier list to see how some of your favourite cookies rank!

Extra tip: Pair up with a tank like Fruit Punch Cookie to keep enemies at bay, and she can freely attack from a safe distance.