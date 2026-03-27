If you're looking to add a little spice to your game, check out our Cookie Run: OvenSmash Chili Pepper Cookie best build guide.

The red-headed fiery cookie that's next on the list is Chili Pepper Cookie, a staple cookie for the Cookie Run universe. She's an Assassin who can take down any enemy if she puts her mind to it (and Chili Daggers).

Today's article will focus on the best build for Chili Pepper Cookie, so if you want to pick the right Power Biscuits for her, you're in the right place.

About Chili Pepper Cookie

Role : Assassin

: Assassin Rarity: Common

Stats per level (1-10)

Chili Pepper Cookie's dough contained much more chili pepper than allowed by the law. This is probably why she doesn't care much about rules at all! As a notorious treasure hunter, she never misses a chance to snatch everything valuable she can get her hands on.

The table is a WIP and will be updated once I've levelled up my cookies.

Level HP ATK 1 4,000 435 2 4,142 450 3 4,285 466 4 4,428 481 5 4,571 497 6 4,714 512 7 8 9 10

Chili Pepper Cookie's skills

Basic attack

Dagger Throw: Throws chili daggers in a cone, dealing damage.

Special

Spicy Rush : Dashes in the designated direction, dealing damage to enemies in the path.

: Dashes in the designated direction, dealing damage to enemies in the path. Stinging Rush : Dashes in the designated direction, dealing damage to enemies in the path. Max 2 charge(s).

: Dashes in the designated direction, dealing damage to enemies in the path. Max 2 charge(s). Burning Rush: Dashes in the designated direction, dealing damage to enemies in the path and increasing damage taken for 5.0 sec.

Ultimate

Hot Chili Storm : Throws piercing daggers in all directions, dealing damage twice to nearby enemies. Max 2 charge(s).

: Throws piercing daggers in all directions, dealing damage twice to nearby enemies. Max 2 charge(s). Wild Chili Storm : Throws piercing daggers in all directions, dealing damage to nearby enemies and restoring HP on hit. Max 3 charge(s).

: Throws piercing daggers in all directions, dealing damage to nearby enemies and restoring HP on hit. Max 3 charge(s). Raging Chili Storm: Throws piercing daggers in all directions, dealing damage twice to nearby enemies.Max 3 charge(s).

Best build for Chili Pepper Cookie

Character Power Biscuits Basic Special Ultimate Dagger Throw Stinging Rush Wild Chili Storm Passive Lv. 8 Passive Lv. 10 Accelerated Special Skill Blessing of the Battlefield

Chili Pepper Cookie - play style & strategies

While you might think that an assassin as strong as Chili Pepper Cookie here is able to go 1vAll, you'd be mistaken. She has a unique playstyle, and if you happened to play other MOBAs like Wild Rift, you might notice that her kit resembles Katarina's (to an extent).

Since she is not strong enough to go ham and 100-to-0 someone, but her skillset is not about that. Chili Pepper Cookie excels at cleaning up fights, so the way you will play her is like this:

You use your basic attack to poke enemies.

You dash in, use your ultimate, then you dash out.

Your priority should be the backline targets and low HP enemies, so you can easily score some skills.

See where Chili Pepper ranks on our Cookie Run: OvenSmash tier list.

Extra tip: If you play with a friend, it would be good if they could pick someone like Dark Choco Cookie, or any other cookie that can distract the enemies while you go about your day, killing enemies left and right.