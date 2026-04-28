Cookie Run: OvenSmash Camembert Cookie best build & guide

Our Camembert Cookie best build guide can help you master this Epic Bruiser's moves like a pro - ain't nothing cheesy about this one!

He's fairly strong, and if you manage to level him up, he's a force to be reckoned with in the arenas - Camembert Cookie might look weak (I mean, just look at him!), but looks can indeed be deceiving.

If you want to learn more, then you're in the right place. Today, we'll dive into a comprehensive Camembert Cookie guide, so you can pick his ideal Power Biscuits to really rock the battlefield!

About Camembert Cookie

Role : Bruiser

: Bruiser Rarity: Epic

Stats per level (1-11)

Level HP ATK 1 5,200 210 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11

Camembert Cookie's skills

Basic attack

Merciless Fists: Throws a flurry of punches in a short line, dealing damage.

Special

Enforcer's Pursuit : Charges in the designated direction, dealing damage and increasing MOV SPD for 5.0 sec.

: Charges in the designated direction, dealing damage and increasing MOV SPD for 5.0 sec. Enforcer's Charge : Charges in the designated direction, dealing damage and increasing MOV SPD for 5.0 sec, and gaining a shield.

: Charges in the designated direction, dealing damage and increasing MOV SPD for 5.0 sec, and gaining a shield. Enforcer's Rage: Charges in the designated direction, dealing damage and increasing MOV SPD and ATK for 5.0 sec.

Ultimate

Purge Begins : Charges in a line, becoming CC immune, suppressing the first enemy hit for 1.6 sec, and dealing continuous damage. While suppressed, both the target and self cannot move or use skills. The final hit knocks back enemies. If the skill misses, restores part of the Ultimate cooldown.

: Charges in a line, becoming CC immune, suppressing the first enemy hit for 1.6 sec, and dealing continuous damage. While suppressed, both the target and self cannot move or use skills. The final hit knocks back enemies. If the skill misses, restores part of the Ultimate cooldown. Execution Begins : Charges in a line, becoming CC immune, suppressing the first enemy hit for 0.7 sec. After the suppression ends, delivers a heavy strike that knocks the enemy back and stuns them for 1.0 sec. While suppressed, both the target and self cannot move or use skills. If the skill misses, restores part of the Ultimate cooldown.

: Charges in a line, becoming CC immune, suppressing the first enemy hit for 0.7 sec. After the suppression ends, delivers a heavy strike that knocks the enemy back and stuns them for 1.0 sec. While suppressed, both the target and self cannot move or use skills. If the skill misses, restores part of the Ultimate cooldown. Final Judgment: Charges in a line, becoming CC immune, suppressing the first enemy hit for 1.0 sec. Then slams the ground, launching enemies into the air for 0.5 sec and dealing damage in an area. While suppressed, both the target and self cannot move or use skills. If the skill misses, restores part of the Ultimate cooldown.

Best build for Camembert Cookie

Character Power Biscuits Basic Special Ultimate Merciless Fists Enforcer's Rage Final Judgment Passive Lv. 8 Passive Lv. 10 HP Boost Special Skill CDR

Battle Blessing

Camembert Cookie may look like the cold, calculating type, but when it comes down to it, he's the enforcer who dives headfirst into battle without hesitation. Outwardly loyal to his boss, he's secretly scheming for the top, biding his time with unshaken ambition. With an aroma as bold as camembert, who can say where his hidden ambitions will ultimately lead?

Camembert Cookie - play style & strategies

You will play Camembert Cookie by simply going head-first into battle. He's fairly tanky, especially if you're past level 6 with him. He does a lot of damage, and ideally, you want to use Enforcer's Rage and then follow up with Merciless Fists.

The goal is to use the Special skill and follow up with Basic attacks. When there are enemies nearby, you will cast his Ultimate. Of course, the Ultimate can also be used to escape tough situations (by becoming invulnerable).

Make sure to read the Cookie Run: OvenSmash tier list and redeem all the Cookie Run: OvenSmash codes for extra Crystals too, by the way!

Extra tip: It's not going to be easy to land the Basics after his Special, but with practice, it will be MASSIVE. You need to know how to time skills properly, and then when to follow up with his Ultimate.