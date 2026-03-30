Powerful crowd control aside, she's also got the curls to match - and our Cookie Run: OvenSmash Bacon Roll Cookie best build guide will help you maximise her kit.

She can tank, she can survive a lot, and she can inflict more than enough crowd control - it's Bacon Roll Cookie, of course! This small and adorable (yet powerful) cookie can truly inflict some pain.

In this article, we will shift our focus towards the best Power Biscuits build for Bacon Roll Cookie, a small but mighty cookie!

About Bacon Roll Cookie

Role : Bruiser

: Bruiser Rarity: Epic

Stats per level (1-10)

Level HP ATK 1 5,200 420 2 5,385 435 3 5,571 450 4 5 6 7 8 9 10

Bacon Roll Cookie's skills

Basic attack

Hammer Havoc: Swings the hefty Bacon Hammer twice, dealing damage to enemies in a cone ahead.

Special

Wanna Play? : Charges in a line with the Bacon Hammer, dealing damage to enemies hit and knocking them back.

: Charges in a line with the Bacon Hammer, dealing damage to enemies hit and knocking them back. Let's Keep Playing! : Charges in a line with the Bacon Hammer, dealing damage to enemies along the path. Gains a shield on activation for 5.0 sec.

: Charges in a line with the Bacon Hammer, dealing damage to enemies along the path. Gains a shield on activation for 5.0 sec. Play With Me: Charges in a line with the Bacon Hammer, dealing damage to enemies hit. Debris along the path explodes, dealing additional damage.

Ultimate

Bacon Slam! : Leaps to the target location and slams the hammer, dealing area damage and knocking enemies into the air for 1.0 sec.

: Leaps to the target location and slams the hammer, dealing area damage and knocking enemies into the air for 1.0 sec. Farther Bacon Slam! : Leaps to the target location and slams the hammer, dealing area damage, knocking enemies into the air for 1.0 sec, and pushing them outward.

: Leaps to the target location and slams the hammer, dealing area damage, knocking enemies into the air for 1.0 sec, and pushing them outward. Higher Bacon Slam!: Leaps to the target location and slams the hammer, dealing area damage and knocking enemies high into the air for 1.5 sec.

Best build for Bacon Roll Cookie

Character Power Biscuits Basic Special Ultimate Hammer Havoc Let's Keep Playing! Farther Bacon Slam! Passive Lv. 8 Passive Lv. 10 HP Boost Accelerated Special Skill

Bacon Roll Cookie swings her massive Bacon Hammer as if it were a toy, flashing a grin all the while! She used to wander the streets of Meat Boulevard until a certain Cookie piqued her curiosity. So she tagged along and wound up in the vigilante group, the Grinders. Strong, spunky, and a little too unpredictable, she's the kind of troublemaker you can't help but keep an eye on!

Bacon Roll Cookie - play style & strategies

Bacon Roll Cookie is an ideal engage cookie - she can use her Special skill to start a fight, and she can even use the Farther Bacon Slam Ultimate as a disengage tool (to help her teammates).

The Higher Bacon Slam! Ultimate can be a solid alternative for her if you feel like the team could use more CC.

She does really well in a team with some other cookies that can apply CC, like Ice Pop Cookie. All in all, she can work in any team - even with Chili Pepper Cookie!

If you'd like to see how she stacks up against the rest of the cookies, our Cookie Run: OvenSmash tier list should do the trick. Redeem the latest CROS codes too for extra freebies!

Extra tip: If you can learn Bacon Roll Cookie's distances needed, you can start to surprise enemies from the shrubs - she can be quite disruptive.