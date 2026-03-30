Cookie Run: OvenSmash Latte Cookie best build & guide

Learn how to deal a latte - er, lot - of damage with our Latte Cookie best build guide for Cookie Run: OvenSmash!

If dealing a lot of damage is your goal, you might've found the right cookie for you: Latte Cookie. She can deal huge amounts of damage, she's extremely easy to play, and if you can mind your positioning at all times, she can be a monster.

In today's article, I'm going to give you the best build for Latte Cookie, the cookie that deals damage without even trying. I'll share the best Power Biscuits for her, along with a few tips.

About Latte Cookie

Role : Mage

: Mage Rarity: Rare

Stats per level (1-10)

Level HP ATK 1 3,290 550 2 3,407 569 3 3,525 589 4 3,642 608 5 3,760 628 6 3,877 648 7 8 9 10

Latte Cookie's skills

Basic attack

Spoonful of Latte: Throws a condensed latte orb at the target location, dealing area damage and creating a hot latte puddle that deals additional damage.

Special

Soaring Etching Staff : Rides the Etching Staff to fly, moving freely for 3.0 sec. Becomes Immune to all damage and can pass through terrain.

: Rides the Etching Staff to fly, moving freely for 3.0 sec. Becomes Immune to all damage and can pass through terrain. Accelerated Etching Staff : Rides the Etching Staff to fly, moving faster for 1.5 sec. Becomes Immune to all damage and can pass through terrain.

: Rides the Etching Staff to fly, moving faster for 1.5 sec. Becomes Immune to all damage and can pass through terrain. Latte Art Masterpiece: Rides the Etching Staff to fly, periodically creating hot latte puddles along the path for 3.0 sec that deal damage to enemies. Can move freely, becomes Immune to all damage and can pass through terrain.

Ultimate

Warm Cup of Latte : Creates a large latte glyph at the designated location, dealing continuous damage to enemies within range.

: Creates a large latte glyph at the designated location, dealing continuous damage to enemies within range. Smooth Cup of Latte : Creates a large latte glyph at the designated location, dealing continuous damage to enemies within range. The area gradually expands over time.

: Creates a large latte glyph at the designated location, dealing continuous damage to enemies within range. The area gradually expands over time. Strong Cup of Latte: Creates a small latte glyph at the designated location, dealing continuous damage to enemies within range.

Best build for Latte Cookie

Character Power Biscuits Basic Special Ultimate Spoonful of Latte Latte Art Masterpiece Strong Cup of Latte Passive Lv. 8 Passive Lv. 10 HP Boost

Shrub Master Blessing of the Battlefield

Increased Recovery

As a student, she spearheaded research on the development of Coffee magic with another aficionado of coffee. After becoming a professor, she's more invested in savouring a warm latte instead of teaching. Regardless, her majesty of drawing Latte Glyphs is unmatched!

Latte Cookie - play style & strategies

As you can clearly see from her stats, Latte Cookie's HP is really, REALLY low when compared to some other cookies. Her skills deal a lot of damage, though, so if you can manage your positioning well in every battle, you can easily become MVP each fight.

Latte Cookie's kit is fairly simple - you will use your Basic Attack whenever necessary, and then position your Ultimate underneath enemies. She works really well for Castle Crasher, since she can use her Ultimate near the turtle to secure the terrain.

To find success with her, you should have at least a tank on the team. Otherwise, you will be forced to reveal yourself.

You can see Latte Cookie's ranking in our Cookie Run: OvenSmash tier list, and if you need some extra Crystals, you can also redeem Cookie Run: OvenSmash codes!

Extra tip: Play using your Basic Attack and/or Ultimate from the shrubs. It's going to make the enemy targeting you a lot harder. Also, make sure to use the Special skill only to disengage.